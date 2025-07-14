Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: marvel swimsuit special, printwatch

PrintWatch: Marvel Swimsuit, Fantastic Four, VR Troopers 2nd Printings

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is putting the Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends Foes And Rivals #1 back to a second printing, with a cover by Alexander Lozano and a 1:25 variant by J Scott Campbell. And Fantastic Four #1 with a new cover by Mahmud Asrar and 1:25 variant by Skottie Young. While Boom Studios is putting VR Troopers #1 to a second printing with a Dan Mora cover. We also have previously Printwatched comics now with covers, GI Joe #7, Lost Fantasy #2, Lucky Devils #3, and News From The Fallout #1. We have covers for them all, as well as the Rose Besch 1:25 variant cover for X-Men: Hellfire Vigil #1. All those are out for the 30th of July.

PrintWatch: 20th of August, 2025

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 ALEXANDER LOZANO 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

MARVEL SWIMSUIT SPECIAL: FRIENDS, FOES & RIVALS #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 MAHMUD ASRAR 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

FANTASTIC FOUR #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

VR Troopers #1 ZB 2nd Printing (Dressed, Mora)

PrintWatch: 30th of July, 2025

X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL #1 ROSE BESCH RATIO VIRGIN 2ND PRINTING VARIANT[1:25]

GI JOE #7 2ND PTG CVR A JASON HOWARD

GI JOE #7 2ND PTG CVR B JASON HOWARD VAR

NEWS FROM THE FALLOUT #1 (OF 6) 2ND PTG (MR) Jeffrey Alan Love

LOST FANTASY #2 2ND PTG Luca Casalanguida

LUCKY DEVILS #3 (OF 9) 2ND PTG (MR) Ryan Browne

