PrintWatch: Phantom Road, No/One, X-23 & Scarlet Witch Get Seconds

PrintWatch: Two second printings from DC Comics, two from Marvel, let's break them down. Image Comics sees No/One #1 and Phantom Road #1 both go to second printings, with retailers told they will get a 60% discount off the cover price if they order copies of these printings for FOC this Monday. While Marvel Comics has second printings for X23: Deadly Genesis #1 and Scarlet Witch #3.

PrintWatch: PHANTOM ROAD #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB238233

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

Dom is a long-haul truck driver attempting to stay ahead of his tragic past. When he stops one night to assist Birdie, who has been in a massive car crash, they pull an artifact from the wreckage that throws their lives into fifth gear. Suddenly, a typical midnight run has become a frantic journey through a surreal world where Dom and Birdie find themselves the quarry of strange and impossible monsters. It's grindhouse horror meeting high-concept supernatural fantasy in the first issue of a bold new miniseries from JEFF LEMIRE (THE BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS, LITTLE MONSTERS) and GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA (The Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D: Old Man Whittier), the Eisner Award-nominated creative team behind the bestselling Sentient series.In Shops: Apr 12, 2023 Final Orders Due: Mar 20, 2023 SRP: $3.99

NO ONE #1 (OF 10) 2ND PTG MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

FEB238234

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A) Geraldo Borges (CA) Matteo Scalera

MINISERIES PREMIERE Ten months ago, the Richard Roe murders shocked the city of Pittsburgh. In the months since, the killings have sparked a dangerous political movement, copycat killers, and a masked vigilante who's still determined to hold the powerful accountable. Not a symbol. Not a hero. They could be anyone. They're NO/ONE. Superstar writers KYLE HIGGINS (RADIANT BLACK) and BRIAN BUCCELLATO (Chicken Devil) and rising-star artist GERALDO BORGES (Nightwing) bring you the extra-length first chapter of a true crime superhero drama in its own corner of the MASSIVE-VERSE! PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)! NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: Apr 19, 2023 Final Orders Due: Mar 27, 2023 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Comic Script by: Erica Schultz

Illustrated by: Edgar Salazar

ASSASSIN OR X-MAN? THE DEADLY DAYS OF X-23! LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from LOGAN and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she'll fight them tooth and claw! Beset by NEW ENEMIES – as well as OLD FAVORITES! – and set during X-23's days as a member of X-MEN and X-FORCE, when she walked away from the island of UTOPIA to find where she truly belongs, join us for an ALL-NEW story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney! FOC: 03/27/2023| On Sale 04/26/2023 $4.99

PrintWatch: SCARLET WITCH 3 TBD ARTIST 2ND PRINTING VARIANT

Comic Script by: Steve Orlando

Illustrated by: Sara Pichelli

ENTER POLARIS! When Polaris' visit to her sister's new magic shop is interrupted by a microscopic warrior desperate for aid, Polaris and the Scarlet Witch put their own mystery on hold to help on a fantastic journey through Sub-Atomica! Meanwhile, the dark past of Wanda's enigmatic shop clerk, Darcy Lewis, comes back…with a vengeance. FOC: 03/27/2023| On Sale 04/26/2023 $3.99