PrintWatch: Predator Kills The Marvel Universe, GI Joe & Transformers

PrintWatch: Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 gets seconds, GI Joe #1 gets fifths and Transformers #2 gets a ninth printing

Article Summary Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 heads back for a hotly anticipated second printing this September.

Captain America #2’s second printing features an exclusive 1:25 variant by John Tyler Christopher.

G.I. Joe #1 earns a milestone fifth printing with a new cover by Esad Ribic in the Energon Universe.

Transformers #2 receives a ninth printing, boasting a cover by Edwin Galmon and key story developments.

PrintWatch: Marvel Comics is sending Predator Kills The Marvel Universe #1 back to a second printing, with a cover by Michele Bandini and a 1:25 variant cover by Inhyuk Lee, for publication on the 24th of September. We also have a look at the John Tyler Christopher 1:25 variant of the second printing of Captain America #2 we mentioned last week, for the 17th of September…

PrintWatch: We also get a fifth printing of GI Joe #1 with a cover by Esad Ribic and a ninth printing of Transformers #2 with a cover by Edwin Galmon from Skybound/Image Comics both for the 10th of September…

TRANSFORMERS #2 9TH PTG

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer (CA) Edwin Galmon

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance! $3.99 9/10/2025

GI JOE #1 5TH PTG

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Tom Reilly, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Esad Ribic

SERIES PREMIERE: THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK LAUNCH OF THE DECADE! Conrad Hauser, Codename DUKE, has assembled a special force known as G.I. Joe to battle the rising power of the mysterious COBRA in the aftermath of the Autobots and Decepticons' arrival on Earth. But the enigmatic Cobra Commander has unleashed the power of Energon like never before! Featuring many familiar faces and the first appearance of an ALL NEW character, this is the comic that will change everything you think you know about G.I. Joe…and that's only half the surprises in store from the chart-topping Energon Universe dream team of JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and TOM REILLY! $4.99 9/10/2025

