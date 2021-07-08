PrintWatch: Stray Dogs, Marvel's Voices: Pride, Black Cat, Daredevil

PrintWatch: A run around all the comic books in the direct market and seeing which ones have sold enough to warrant a new printing. Some you may expect you may not. After a paucity of Marvel Comics second printings, they are back with a vengeance this week. But Image Comics has fifth printings to match.

PrintWatch: Image Comics has announced that all five issues of Stray Dogs by Tony Fleecs and Trish Forstner will be rushed back to print, for the final time, due to retailer demand, including a fifth printing for #1 with an additional blank variant, a fourth printing for #2, #3 and #4 and a second printing with a 1:10 variant for #5. The Stray Dogs #1-5 final reprints will all be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, August 4th.

Stray Dogs is a five issue, Don Bluth-style mystery/horror miniseries best described as Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs. In this suspenseful miniseries, readers meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened, but she just…can't…recall…Wait! Where's her lady? Now Sophie has to figure out where she is, what's happening, and how she's going to survive this. They say there's no such thing as a bad dog—just bad owners.

PrintWatch: Marvel is taking Marvel's Voices: Pride #1,The Black Cat Annual #1, and Daredevil #41, all out for the 11th of August. No cover details yet… but then that's often the way. To be fair, they haven't shown off covers for last week's Shang Chi #2 yet either and that's going to FOC this weekend. Retailers don't like that.

PrintWatch: Do let us know if you see any other multiple printings hanging around the newsfeed that we haven't covered…