PrintWatch: White #3 And Echolands #1

PrintWatch: Two more books hit the printing mill runs, White #3 and Echolands #1. Let's take a look and what will be coming down the pipe in October. And it begins with a very Margaret Thatcher Thanksgiving…

PrintWatch: White #3 by Kwanza Osajyefo and Jamal Igle from Black Mask Comics has gone to a second printing for the 13th of October.

X has been sidelined by Juncture after his rash actions cost the team dearly. Meanwhile, the Mann administration is touring the First Son program across the US. Desperate to make amends for his mistake, X takes another gamble that he hopes will save his comrades.In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 Final Orders Due: Sep 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: Echolands #1 by J.H. Williams III, W. Haden Blackman, Dave Stewart, and Todd Klein has a second print and a 1:25 variant of the same sideways-comic printing and out for the 6th of October.

The story of Earth's last war starts with Hope's sticky fingers… The multiple award winning BATWOMAN team JH Williams III (Promethea, The Sandman: Overture, Batman) and W. Haden Blackman (Star Wars, Elektra) reunite for an all-new ongoing series! They're joined once again by colorist supreme Dave Stewart and master letterer Todd Klein. In a bizarre future world that has forgotten its history, a reckless thief Hope Redhood holds the key to excavating its dark strange past – if only she and her crew can escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter. But fate will send them all on a path leading to a war between worlds. ECHOLANDS is a landscape format mythic fiction epic where anything is possible; a fast-paced genre mashup adventure that combines everything from horror movie vampires to classic mobsters and cyborg elves, to Roman demigods and retro rocket ships. It's going to be a helluva ride!

"The response to the launch of Echolands has been overwhelming and humbling," said Williams III. "With so many embracing the project beyond expectations, our team is grateful and excited to continue to bring this epic story to readers everywhere."

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: echolands, printwatch, white