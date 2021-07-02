Professor Stefan Klein, Agent Of SHIELD, And His Flying Car

Some people will go to Ian Fleming's Chitty-Chitty Bang-Bang as a reference. Others will choose The Jetsons. But for me, the flying car has to be Nick Fury Agent Of SHIELD. And courtesy of Professor Stefan Klein, this is the closest we have got yet. A car that transforms into a plane in two minutes, takes off, flies, lands, and then drives away. It's not VTOL like the SHIELD cars and their rotating tyres, but it's damn close. I'm going to send a link to Jim Steranko right now. "The AirCar, a dual-mode car-aircraft vehicle moved closer to production this week, fulfilling a key development milestone in a 35-minute flight from the international airport in Nitra to the international airport in Bratislava on June 28th, 2021". How cool is that? Look, there have been many flying cars over the decades, but this one comes the closest to something out of the Marvel Universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The flying car completes first ever inter-city flight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2tDOYkFCYo)

Originally an adapted Porsche 904, and created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, there have been other SHIELD flying cars through the decades, and originally designed by Tony Stark. Stark's own such car, however, is a Chrysler Prowler.

Hey, have some screencaps.