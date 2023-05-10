Professor X & Storm's Relationship Revoked After 50 Years (Spoilers) By making Storm the Regent Of Sol and the Queen of Arakko, Marvel Comics has brought Storm back to her earliest of days in the X-Men.

By making Storm the Regent Of Sol and the Queen of Arakko, Marvel Comics has brought Storm back to her earliest of days in the X-Men, and today's X-Men: Red #11, coming out of Sins Of Sinister, draws that line back to the past, of 1975. Almost fifty years ago.

The time, as now, had Storm looking after her people, nurturing the crops of the people who gave her a home and support when she had neither.

Just as she was, in Giant Sized-X-Men #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum.

Before she was to meet one Charles Xavier, to help her deal with the island Krakoa…

… the more things change, the more they stay the same.

And we see that revisited today.

And a division between the remaining founder of the Krakoan nation, and his regent, Ororo Monroe, Storm, who has a very different take on things now. We have a Prime Minster in opposition to his Queen – and not a queen he ever voted for. Quite apposite considering the events of this weekend.

Charles Xavier has seen his future Sins Of Sinister self-controlling and abusing others with his telepathic control and insight. But just as with Forge in today's Rogue And Gambit #4 regretting his decisions regarding the creation of a lifeform from mutant DNA to use as a weapon…

…so Professor Xavier has the same doubts… whether to use the power or not, and the consequences that would play out.

I guess that's what Emma Frost should be used for… as in today's Invincible Iron Man #6.

But one way or another, as Charles Xavier finds out Magneto's last wishes and requests… even as he is returning over in Scarlet Witch…

And a final parting of way… as Storm goes back to the farm, back to her planet, back to her lands… and back to her date.

BLAST TO THE PAST! It's the untold story of Iron Man vs. the West Coast Avengers! But why is he fighting the likes of Wonder Man and Hawkeye? And how do the events of the past affect Tony's future? Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023

THE CALM BEFORE? After Brand's machinations and the Sins of Sinister, the mutants of Arakko are catching their breath… but even as Storm begins a new romance, she has no time to rest. Charles Xavier has questions about Magneto's death. He's not asking nicely. Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023

BROKEN PROMISES AND BROKEN BONES! As Manifold's trail goes cold, tensions between Rogue and Gambit heat up! For months now, they've been pulling apart – Rogue busy with her X-Men duties, Gambit risking eternal death in Otherworld? Now, when Gambit discovers Rogue's been keeping secrets, the couple must face their issues head-on. Orrrr they could split up and tackle the fight solo – that sounds smart, right? But WHO is gathering super-powered humans? And why is Manifold so important anyway? The mystery continues in Stephanie Philips and Carlos Gomez's explosive romp through the Marvel U!

Rated T+In Shops: May 10, 2023