Promise Collection 1949: Captain America and the Red Skull in Hell

Posted on
by
|
Comments

"On newsstands all over the U. S. last week, new-style comic books with such come-on titles as Sweethearts, Romantic Secrets, Teen-Age Romances, and Young Love were outselling all others, even the blood and thunder variety," claimed a widely-reprinted Time Magazine article from late August 1949, discussing a comic book trend that was becoming apparent in the Promise Collection as the year progressed — and mentioning several titles present in the Promise Collection of this period. "The sexy, slick-covered romance-mongers souped-up soap opera in new wrappers were rolling off the presses as fast as publishers could think up new names."

Captain America Comics #74, the Promise Collection, Marvel 1949.
Captain America Comics #74, the Promise Collection, Marvel 1949.

"Love's biggest press-agent was Fawcett Publications, already a big name in the pulps (True Confessions) and adventure comics (Captain Marvel, Tom Mix). Fawcett's Sweethearts was up to the 1,000,000 mark, and Fawcett's Love Story was runner-up with 700,000 readers. But almost everybody was doing it. At 10 cents a throw, America's girls and boys, aged 8 to 80, would soon have their pick of 100 love and romance books, published by two dozen different concerns, with an average press run of 500,000 copies.

"Said Fawcett's Helen Houghton last week: 'It's the trend, and it's terrific.' The trend was so terrific that some of the old-style confession magazines confessed that they were in trouble. Macfadden Publications, biggest tell-all in the business (True Story. True Romance, Experiences), refused to convert to the new comic format when Fawcett did. Thereupon the bottom dropped out of Macfadden's market: after netting $224,883 In the first quarter of 1949, it reported a second-quarter loss of $11,635. Admitted Macfadden' Dwight Yellen: 'No doubt about it the confession comics have hurt our field a lot.' It had taken a bit of doing, but the love and romance comics had succeeded in doing the impossible: they had found a way to simplify the 'I see the cat' prose long purveyed by the older pulps.

"Like the pulps, the comics generally pictured handsome heroes with hearts of gold, equally handsome villains with chests of gold, and beautiful heroines with obvious reasons for being led astray. The moral in all the stories was dutifully plain: justice and virtue eventually triumphed. In the current issue of Feature Publications' Young Romance, the original love comic, a spoiled deb learns that not all her father's money can buy the ideals and dreams of a starving rural doctor. In Avon Periodicals' Campus Romances, a girl who steals examination notes to win a boy's love is shocked to hear him say: 'If you'd cheat like that . . . you'd cheat in other ways.' (Her sadder and wiser conclusion: 'I know now that love will come when the time is ripe.') In Super Publications' Love Problems and Advice, an ambitious secretary discovers in the nick of time that $100-a-week salaries snd mink coats from the boss are not for just taking dictation."

Welcome to Part 22 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

Lovers Lane #1, Lev Gleason 1949.
Lovers Lane #1, Lev Gleason 1949.

September Through December 1949 in the Promise Collection

As the year came to a close, not all of the media was as optimistic about romance comic books as was Time Magazine.  By November, industry critics had latched onto this booming trend as yet another cause for alarm: "When public indignation ruled crime comic books off the counters of newsstands, a new and sinister sequel to the pulp pamphlets appeared the sex, or love comic books, luridly dishing up the dark side of humanity's strongest emotion through the use of cartoon characters for the youthful comic book readers to digest. These sexy stories fast are becoming a No. 1 best seller to youngsters and teenagers. Sex by the carload is being dumped on Pasadena newsstands to take the place of crime comic books, it was revealed yesterday. A survey of newsstands by The Independent shows that there are more than 95 comic books, slanted towards young girls and boys, especially teenagers, that deal with sexy and exciting romances."

While most of the romance comic books themselves were a fair bit less lurid than this Pasadena Independent article was itself, they were not completely wrong about the changing tides of the comic book industry of 1949. Perhaps most notably, titles and characters that had risen to prominence during the World War II era were continuing to fall by the wayside.  For example, the Boy Commandos series concluded its run within this time frame.  And perhaps the most potent symbol of the end of the Golden Age era, Captain America Comics #74 is present in the collection as well.  The Promise Collection copy of this comic book is far and away the highest-graded copy on the CGC Census at CGC 9.0, and the $204,000.00 it sold for on June 18, 2021 has been among the many eye-opening results for the collection so far.  But with those endings and turning points, it's clear that love was indeed in the air in terms of new series debuts as the year came to a close:

  • Adventures In Romance #1
  • Lady Luck #86 (#1)
  • Love Stories of Mary Worth #1
  • Lovers Lane #1
  • Perfect Crime #1
  • Sad Sack Comics #1
  • True Western #1
  • Wild Bill Hickok #1
Captain America Comics #74, Marvel 1949.
Captain America Comics #74, Marvel 1949.

Captain America's Weirdest Tale and the End of an Era

Captain America Comics #74 can make a serious claim to being the strangest, most obscure Captain America comic ever published.  It's an apt symbol of a comics industry moving away from superheroes and towards horror and other genres, which accounts for the Captain America's Weird Tales (emphasis on the Weird Tales) of the title, and the seriously weird tale contained in the story itself.  Even those collectors who have managed to obtain this rare prize have never known quite what to make of it. Essentially, Captain America fights the Red Skull in Hell. Weird as it is, the setting and theme of Captain America Comics #74 seems a little familiar to us in the wake of the Avengers: Endgame movie: It's the late 1940s, and the Red Skull has found himself in some sort of strange purgatory world.  A plunge off of a daunting cliff into the abyss has grave importance to the story — and implications for the future of those who visit this place.  To be clear, there are many differences in the details, but the overall concept and visuals — and that cover — bring to mind the cloaked figure of the Red Skull on Vormir, and the plunge over the cliff into the abyss here has a terrible importance of a different kind. There are no soul gems involved here to be certain — just a battle for your soul itself.  And overall, this eerie little forgotten Captain America vs the Red Skull story has a familiar ring in the context of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More importantly, it's the end of an era in many ways.  1949 had already seen the last Golden Age appearances of Marvel cornerstone characters like the Human Torch, and although Captain America's title would continue for one more issue as Captain America's Weird Tales, Captain America himself would not appear in that final issue.  But of course, this was not the end of all superheroes in comic books, and as 1949 came to a close, readers like Junie got a glimpse of the path that some of his favorite heroes would take beyond the Golden Age.

For example, the debut of important DC Comics character Circe in Wonder Woman #37 in a story written by Robert Kanigher and drawn by Wonder Woman co-creator H.G. Peter is a wonderfully weird mix of science fiction and Greek myth.  A scientific expedition on a new rocket with Steve Trevor aboard finds its way to "an island planet" where Circe had been banished by the Amazons.  There's even an analog for the Owl of Athena in the story, who gives Wonder Woman the knowledge she needs to defeat Circe.  Wonder Woman #37 is surprisingly difficult in anything above mid-grade.  The second-highest graded copy on the CGC Census is at CGC 7.5, which is why the Wonder Woman #37 CGC 9.4 copy went for a beyond-impressive $43,200.00.

Longtime DC Comics writer/editor Robert Kanigher had much more influence over the Wonder Woman mythos than many realize.  He was writing Wonder Woman stories for Sensation Comics as early as 1945. Kanigher then took over both writing and editing the Wonder Woman title about a year after co-creator William Moulton Marston's 1947 death. And as we'll see next time in the final installment of this Promise Collection series, Kanigher's contributions to Wonder Woman (among other DC Comics titles),  would help guide the character out of the WWII era and into the ages beyond.

 

Title Issue # Grade / Auction Link Cover Date Prices Realized
Action Comics 136 September 1949
Action Comics 137 October 1949
Action Comics 138 Action Comics #138 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $11,400.00
Action Comics 139 December 1949
Adventure Comics 144 Adventure Comics #144 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1949
Adventure Comics 145 Adventure Comics #145 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1949
Adventure Comics 146 Adventure Comics #146 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1949
Adventure Comics 147 Adventure Comics #147 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages December 1949
Adventures In Romance 1 November 1949
Adventures Into The Unknown 7 October-November 1949
Airboy Comics Vol6 #8 September 1949
Airboy Comics Vol6 #9 October 1949
Airboy Comics Vol6 #10 November 1949
Airboy Comics Vol6 #11 December 1949
Al Capp's Dogpatch 3 Al Capp's Dogpatch Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Toby Publishing, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages December 1949
All-Star Comics 49 October-November 1949
All-Star Comics 50 All Star Comics #50 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages December 1949-January 1950 $31,200.00
All-American Western 110 October-November 1949
All-American Western 111 December 1949-January 1950
All True Crime Cases Comics 35 September 1949
All True Crime Cases Comics 36 November 1949
Amazing Mysteries 34 October 1949
Archie Comics 40 September-October 1949
Batman (1940) 55 Batman #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages October-November 1949 $28,800.00
Batman (1940) 56 Batman #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1949-January 1950 $24,000.00
Black Cat 19 September 1949
Black Cat 20 November 1949
Black Diamond Western 15 Black Diamond Western #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1949 $432.00
Blackhawk 27 October 1949
Blackhawk 28 Blackhawk #28 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white pages December 1949
Blazing West 7 September-October 1949
Blondie Comics 14 October – November 1949
Boy Comics 48 October 1949
Boy Comics 49 December 1949
Boy Commandos 35 Boy Commandos #35 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages September-October 1949 $1,440.00
Boy Commandos 36 Boy Commandos #36 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November-December 1949 $5,520.00
Brenda Starr Comics Vol2 #11 Brenda Starr V2#11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October 1949 $1,680.00
Brenda Starr Comics Vol2 #12 Brenda Starr V2#12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Superior Comics, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages December 1949 $2,880.00
Captain America's Weird Tales 74 Captain America Comics #74 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages October 1949 $204,000.00
Captain Marvel Jr. 77 September 1949
Captain Marvel Jr. 78 October 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 100 September 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 101 October 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 102 November 1949
Captain Marvel Adventures 103 December 1949
Casey – Crime Photographer 2 October 1949
Casey – Crime Photographer 3 December 1949
Classics Illustrated 64 October 1949
Comics on Parade 67 September 1949
Comics on Parade 68 October 1949
Crack Western 63 November 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 79 Crime Does Not Pay #79 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1949) Condition: VF September 1949 $492.00
Crime Does Not Pay 80 Crime Does Not Pay #80 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1949) Condition: VF- October 1949 $252.00
Crime Does Not Pay 81 November 1949
Crime Does Not Pay 82 December 1949
Crimefighters 9 September 1949
Crimefighters 10 November 1949
Daredevil Comics (1941) 56 September 1949
Daredevil Comics (1941) 57 November 1949
Detective Comics 151 Detective Comics #151 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $3,840.00
Detective Comics 152 Detective Comics #152 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages October 1949 $3,480.00
Detective Comics 153 Detective Comics #153 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1949 $19,800.00
Detective Comics 154 9.4 December 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 21 September 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 22 October 1949
Dick Tracy Monthly 23 November 1949
Doll Man 24 September 1949
Doll Man 25 November 1949
Famous Crimes 13 September 1949
Famous Crimes 14 November 1949
Famous Funnies 182 September 1949
Famous Funnies 183 October 1949
Famous Funnies 184 November 1949
Fast Fiction 3 December 1949
Feature Comics 138 September 1949
Feature Comics 139 October 1949
Feature Comics 140 November 1949
Feature Comics 141 December 1949
Fight Comics 64 Fight Comics #64 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages October 1949 $2,400.00
Fight Comics 65 Fight Comics #65 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages December 1949 $1,680.00
Firehair Comics 2 Winter 1949-1950
Gang Busters 12 October-November 1949
Gang Busters 13 December 1949-January 1950
Green Hornet, Racket Buster 47 Green Hornet Comics #47 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1949) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $336.00
Gunfighter 11 Gunfighter #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September-October 1949
Gunfighter 12 November-December 1949
Gunsmoke 4 Gunsmoke #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Western, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages October-November 1949 $3,840.00
Headline Comics 33 December-January 1949
Headline Comics 37 Headline Comics #37 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white pages September-October 1949 $3,840.00
Headline Comics 38 November-December 1949
Hit Comics 60 September 1949
Hit Comics 61 November 1949
Humphrey Comics 7 October 1949
Humphrey Comics 8 December 1949
Joe Palooka 36 September 1949
Joe Palooka 37 October 1949
Joe Palooka 38 November 1949
Joe Palooka 39 December 1949
Jumbo Comics 127 September 1949
Jumbo Comics 128 October 1949
Jumbo Comics 129 November 1949
Jumbo Comics 130 December 1949
Jungle Comics 117 September 1949
Jungle Comics 118 October 1949
Jungle Comics 119 November 1949
Jungle Comics 120 December 1949
Justice 13 Justice Comics #13 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Atlas, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September [1949] $1,080.00
Justice 14 November 1949
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 16 September 1949
Kerry Drake Detective Cases 17 November 1949
Kid Colt Outlaw 7 Kid Colt Outlaw #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $1,920.00
Kid Eternity 17 Kid Eternity #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $2,280.00
Kid Eternity 18 Kid Eternity #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $780.00
Lady Luck 86 Lady Luck 86 (#1) The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages December 1949
Lawbreakers Always Lose 10 October 1949
Li'l Abner 72 September 1949
Li'l Abner 73 October 1949
Lone Ranger 18 December 1949
Love Stories of Mary Worth 1 Love Stories of Mary Worth #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1949 $2,040.00
Love Stories of Mary Worth 2 November 1949
Lovers Lane 1 Lovers' Lane #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October 1949 $3,960.00
Marge's Little Lulu 17 November 1949
Marvel Family 39 September 1949
Marvel Family 40 October 1949
Marvel Family 41 November 1949
Marvel Family 42 December 1949
Marvel Tales 94 9.2 November 1949
Master Comics 107 September 1949
Master Comics 108 October 1949
Master Comics 109 November 1949
Master Comics 110 December 1949
Modern Comics 89 September 1949
Modern Comics 90 Modern Comics #90 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) Condition: NM- October 1949 $840.00
Modern Comics 91 Modern Comics #91 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) Condition: NM- November 1949 $660.00
Modern Comics 92 December 1949
Mr. District Attorney 11 September-October 1949
Mr. District Attorney 12 November-December 1949
Murder Incorporated 14 Murder Incorporated #14 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) Condition: VF- October 1949
Murder Incorporated 15 December 1949
Murder Incorporated 15 December 1949
Mutt %26 Jeff 43 October-November 1949
Mutt %26 Jeff 44 December 1949-January 1950
National Comics 74 National Comics #74 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages October 1949 $720.00
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 35 September 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 36 October 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 37 November 1949
Nyoka the Jungle Girl 38 December 1949
Ozark Ike 16 December 1949
Pep Comics 75 Pep Comics #75 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $960.00
Perfect Crime 1 October 1949
Planet Comics 62 Planet Comics #62 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages September 1949 $1,020.00
Planet Comics 63 Planet Comics #63 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages Winter 1949 $2,340.00
Plastic Man 19 September 1949
Plastic Man 20 November 1949
Police Comics 94 September 1949
Police Comics 95 October 1949
Police Comics 96 November 1949
Police Comics 97 December 1949
Rangers Comics 49 October 1949
Rangers Comics 50 December 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol4 #10 December 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol4 #7 September 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol4 #8 October 1949
Real Clue Crime Stories Vol4 #9 November 1949
Real West Romances 4 October-November 1949
Sad Sack Comics 1 Sad Sack Comics #1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $840.00
Sad Sack Comics 2 November 1949
Saddle Justice 8 Saddle Justice #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (EC, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September-October 1949 $4,080.00
Sensation Comics 93 September-October 1949
Sensation Comics 94 November-December 1949
Smash Comics 85 October 1949
Smilin' Jack 8 October-December 1949
Spirit 17 September 1949
Spirit 18 November 1949
Spy and Counterspy 2 October-November 1949
Star Spangled Comics 96 Star Spangled Comics #96 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $2,280.00
Star Spangled Comics 97 Star Spangled Comics #97 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white pages October 1949 $2,400.00
Star Spangled Comics 99 Star Spangled Comics #99 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages December 1949 $4,080.00
Superboy 4 September-October 1949
Superboy 5 Superboy #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 White pages November-December 1949 $19,200.00
Superman (1939) 60 Superman #60 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF- 7.5 White pages September-October 1949 $1,920.00
Superman (1939) 61 Superman #61 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages November-December 1949
Teen-Age Diary Secrets 4 September 1949
Terry and the Pirates Comics 18 October 1949
Terry and the Pirates Comics 19 December 1949
Tex Morgan 8 Tex Morgan #8 Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $552.00
Tex Taylor 7 Tex Taylor #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) Condition: VF- October 1949 $504.00
Tex Taylor 8 Tex Taylor #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) Condition: NM December 1949 $576.00
The Barker 14 October 1949
The Barker 15 December 1949
Thrilling Comics 74 Thrilling Comics #74 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Standard Comics, 1949) CGC FN/VF 7.0 White pages October 1949 $600.00
Tip Topper 2 December 1949 – January 1950
True Complete Mystery 8 October 1949
True Western 1 December 1949
Two-Gun Kid 10 Two-Gun Kid #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Marvel, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $5,040.00
Two-Gun Kid 10 November 1949
Wambi, Jungle Boy 5 Fall 1949
Western Comics 11 Western Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages September-October 1949 $456.00
Western Comics 12 December 1949-January 1950
Western Fighters 10 September 1949
Western Fighters 11 October 1949
The Westerner Comics 23 October 1949
Whiz Comics 113 September 1949
Whiz Comics 114 Whiz Comics #114 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1949) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages October 1949 $504.00
Whiz Comics 115 Whiz Comics #115 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $1,680.00
Whiz Comics 116 Whiz Comics #116 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1949) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages December 1949 $504.00
Wild Bill Hickok 1 September-October 1949
Wild Bill Hickok 2 December-January 1949
Wild Western 9 Wild Western #9 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Atlas, 1949) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white pages October 1949 $408.00
Wings Comics 109 September 1949
Wings Comics 110 Winter 1949
Wonder Woman (1942) 37 Wonder Woman #37 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September-October 1949 $43,200.00
Wonder Woman (1942) 38 Wonder Woman #38 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages November-December 1949 $4,080.00
World's Finest Comics 42 World's Finest Comics #42 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1949) CGC VF 8.0 White pages September-October 1949 $1,320.00
World's Finest Comics 43 December 1949-January 1950
Young Love 5 October-November 1949
Young Love 6 December 1949-January 1950
Young Romance 13 Young Romance Comics #13 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1949) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages September 1949 $660.00
Young Romance 14 Young Romance Comics #14 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1949) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1949 $1,260.00
Young Romance 15 Young Romance Comics #15 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1949) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1949 $2,640.00
Young Romance 16 Young Romance Comics #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1949) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages December 1949 $3,120.00

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Mark Seifert

Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler. Machine Learning hobbyist. Vintage paper addict.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.