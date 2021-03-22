Promising Young Woman Director Emerald Fennell to Write Zatanna Film

In news, that is for sure going to turn a bunch of heads in both the good way and the bad; DC just snagged a big name for their upcoming movie based on the character of Zatanna. The movie was low-key announced during an AT&T Investor event where the logo for Zatanna appeared on the screen. There have been rumblings that DC was working on something with the character for a long time now, but most people thought she would end up in a Justice League Dark movie. It seems that they have decided to go the solo movie route with the character after all. According to Variety, DC has brought on Promising Young Woman director and Killing Eve season 2 showrunner Emerald Fennell to write their Zatanna movie. Sources say that J.J. Abrams Bad Robot Production will also be working on the film, and it specifically mentioned to be released theatrically. It was originally assumed that the movie was going to be an HBO Max exclusive since that seemed to be the implication from the investor event.

There honestly couldn't be a better time for DC to grab Fennell for this type of project. While Promising Young Woman was delayed due to COVID-19 people, have been talking about it since it made its debut at Sundance in January 2020. When it finally came out in December of 2020, it has been a consistent part of the awards conversation ever since. It just managed to snag five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Much in the same way that Marvel is going to be able to put "by academy award-nominated director" in their marketing for Eternals, now DC will be able to do the same thing for their Zatanna movie when it eventually comes out.

At the moment, we don't have any additional information on the production, and the role has not been cast. This is the third time in the DC universe that a female character has headlined a movie, not the second because we're going not going to sit here and pretend that Birds of Prey wasn't freaking awesome.