Protestors Invade American Political Public Buildings In Champions #5

The Champions Outlawed event was planned to be published a year ago, only for the pandemic lockdown to hit just as the first issue was published. There were then longer-than-usual delays to the printed and scheduled issues, as the real world hit the series and crossover schedules. If this had come out on time, it would have seemed like some kind of psychic foreshadowing.

Outlawed has seen the passage of a new law called Kamala's Law, ironically named after the secret identity of one of the members of The Champions, Ms Marvel. She is injured as a civilian during a young superhero confrontation, and as a superhero herself is very much against the law. A revived Superhuman Registration Act is also ushered in to register any active teenage superheroes with authorities. Which, of course, makes total sense unless you actually live in the Marvel Universe and the people put in charge with carrying it out are fascist corporate types who are looking to prevent superheroes from their own activity. Prisons are set up for those who are caught or just register.

In other words, they're essentially putting superhero kids in cages. While there was initial public support for the policy, that changed today in Champions #6, when footage of the superhero camps was leaked by The Champions, helping to break people out. Protestors on the steps of the unnamed government executive building start to gather, to a) protest and b) support The Champions who are making their case to the government. At which point security teams arrive… and the crowd decide they want to participate.

A crowd of protestors bursting through the doors of government buildings that contain elected officials like Senators carrying out their democratic duty? I mean, that's fine for the Marvel Universe, but it could never happen in real life, right? Thankfully in this version, no one gets shot, no one is trying to hang anyone, no one is stealing or smashing anything, no one is wearing horns and it all settles down. Though the Champions aren't looking to appeal to people to obey the law — quite the opposite.

While change is in the offing, the Champions aren't willing to wait for the political processes to play out.

Breaking the law! Breaking the law! Breaking the law! Man, my teenage daughters get on our case when we get even close to speeding…

