Psycho Pirate's Reality Explodes In Infinite Frontier Secret Files

Spoilers! Infinite Frontier Secret Files is a digital-first comic book that has been serialised in recent weeks, and looks at a Dr Bones poring through the files of the DEO (somehow returned to reality) and looking at a variety of incursions from one dimension into another, characters returning to life, and the rewriting of reality. Setting up much of Infinite Frontier, yesterday's episode touches on the first issue of the main Infinite Frontier #1 which saw the return of the Psycho-Pirate. With the Psycho Pirate looking like his classic form.

The Psycho-Pirate was a gangster who gained the powers to manipulate emotions. But as a result of the Crisis On Infinite Earths, was one of the few to remember what had happened to reality, sending him mad and, courtesy of Grant Morrison and Chas Troug's Animal Man, became a meta-fictional character in the DC Universe. And that is the role he is continuing to play.

Not only remembering all the changes in continuity, but challenging the metafictional nature of the DC Universe by grabbing its component parts and pulling down the panels.

However, as much as he knows, there is always something outside it.

Especially when you can hear the people who are narrating your life.

And give you a whole new perspective on the world. And reflecting what the Infinite Frontier is trying tom do to the DC Universe.

Which also ties into the new reality seen in Infinite Frontier #0 and Earth Omega, a place that is somewhere else and seemingly redefining reality.

And may explain Psycho Pirate's new look in Infinite Frontier #1 below… as well as who is speaking to him, if you hadn't guessed.

Infinite Frontier Secret Files #1-6 is available digitally now from DC Comics, and will be collected in print tomorrow.

INFINITE FRONTIER SECRET FILES #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch

Are you ready for the new Infinite Frontier series? Do you have the lowdown on all the characters? If not, this print edition of the digital–first Secret Files series will tell you everything you're dying to know. Take a look inside Director Bones personal database for stories featuring Jade and Obsidian, the children of the original Green Lantern; Psycho–Pirate, the scourge of many a Crisis on many an Earth; President Superman, the Mutliverse's ultimate beacon of hope; Roy Harper, back from the dead; and just who are the Totality…?! Featuring six stories in print for the very first time!

Retail: $9.99F