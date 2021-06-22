Infinite Frontier #1 Has Multiverse, Crisis and Roy Harper (Spoilers)

As Bleeding Cool told you a month ago, one of the big changes in Infinite Frontier #1 published today by DC Comics is that everyone living in the DC Universe is now aware of The Multiverse as a result of all the various Crises including the recent Death Metal. Including the creative and editorial team of Infinite Frontier themselves on their own Earth, writer Josh Williamson, artist Xermanico, colourist Romula Fajardo Jr, letterer Tom Napolitano, editor Diego Lopez, group editor Jamie S Rich (even though in our universe he's left DC Comics), EIC Marie Javins (presumably back from Hawaii), and publisher Jim Lee commenting in the comic book pages about a speech Superman made to the world about the existence of the Multiverse.

With Director Bones finding this trend in the Infinite Frontier DC Earth all rather worrisome.

And giving us a little Infinite Frontier in-diner chatter, with general members of the public – and a certain familiar figure on his phone.

And some finding it all unbelievable and part of a global elite conspiracy, as one does.

I mean, to be fair, they do have a point. Made up by the superheroes to trick humanity or corporations into selling new Beatles remixes of classic songs like Across The Multiverse rather than Across The Universe.

Some have been au fait with the Multiverse longer than any other, with Barry West now jumping from world to world without technological assistance and using that ability to leap to other new worlds.

Which also takes him to a world with a familiar figure from Crisis past, the Psycho-Pirate. And promising a brand new Crisis for the DC Universe. The Justice League Incarnate of The Totality, led by President Superman, is there to stop new Crisis events from happening. They might even have room for Thomas Wayne in that. But he also worked with The Psycho-Pirate under Bane, so who knows where that is heading… aside from another Crisis, of course.

While Roy Harper, in that diner, who was brought back to life in Death Metal by a dead Batman using the Black Lantern ring and somehow survived into the Infinite Frontier, is getting all sorts of attention.

And it seems that the Black Lantern is now a part of him, and he's bringing back all sorts of versions of his former dead selves. The League Of Extraordinary Harpers? The Council Of Roys? Looks like it's Speedy, Red Arrow, Arsenal and more, all at one.

Published today…

INFINITE FRONTIER #1 (OF 6) CVR A MITCH GERADS

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

When our heroes saved the Muliverse from Perpetua in Dark Nights: Death Metal, everything was put back where it belonged…and we do mean everything. All the damage from all the Crises was undone, and heroes long thought gone returned from whatever exile they had been in. Most of them, at least. Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, who would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead but now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/22/2021