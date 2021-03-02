Infinite Frontier Reflects Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? (Spoilers)

A month ago, Bleeding Cool was the first to ask what Earth Omega was. Today we get the answer in Infinite Frontier #0 and set the scene for the DC summer event, Infinite Frontier. Major spoilers ahead, of course. The planet was first mentioned by Josh Williamson in his Future State: Justice League series as a prison for White Martians, to be taken there by Jo Mullein, Green Lantern of Earth.

As to what it was, Bleeding Cool fingered a scene from Death Metal #7…

Death Metal #7 told us there were two new centres of the Multiverse. And that there were two new centres. One is Elseworld. Whatever that means. And the other? Bleeding Cool understood that will be called Earth Omega and that we would learn more in Infinite Frontier #0 – also written by Josh Williamson. And of course in the DC Universe, omega can mean just one thing. And a place of punishment or containment may well fit in with that too.

Today sees the released of Infinite Frontier #0, and it looks like we were bang on. Barry Allen of Justice League Incarnate and The Totality, pointed the finger.

With the Quintessence confirming that this will be a prison, a place of endings, for White Martians and more. But there is someone else with inverted speech balloons.

And the death for all the members of the Quintessence, the supernatural body that oversees reality, made up by significant DC Comics characters.

Probably a good thing that Wonder Woman decide to skip their membership drive earlier in the issue. And the owner of those inverted speech balloons? And someone coming to a Zack Snyder Cut of the Justice League near you soon?

Darkseid most definitely is. And he just killed everyone, less than three weeks before his appearance in the Snyder Cut Justice League. Darkseid has become less of a threat in recent years, even joining the Justice League Odyssey. This appears to be an attempt to establish his power and attitude ahead of the Infinite Frontier event launching in June – or July, depending on whether you believe the comic book or the DC website…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson