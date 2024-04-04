Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, mighty morphin power rangers

Psycho Rangers in Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Spoilers)

Godzilla Vs Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II #1 by Cullen Bunn and Baldemar Rivas came out from IDW Publishing this week.

It may have been overshadowed by another Godzilla Versus something or other, but Power Rangers fans may want to pay this an extra special look.

Including a new look at The Psycho Rangers, a team of evil Rangers that fought two different teams of Power Rangers in the show, Space and Galaxy, and actually caused the death of an Ranger on the TV series, when the actor was written out of the show after falling ill. And now they are back in very different circumstances…

And in which the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bad gal Rita Repulsa somehow turned the Godzilla monster Ghidorah into an evil Power Ranger as well. As you do. It's really is a big week for Godzilla Versus one thing or another… I rather enjoyed the film as well, and hopefully Bleeding Cool will run my review of it sometime soon.

GODZILLA VS MMPR II #1 CVR A WILLIAMS II

IDW

JAN241227

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Baldemar Rivas (CA) Freddie Williams II

Worlds collide a second time as everyone's favorite kaiju meets up with Earth's mightiest warriors once again to take on the most fearsome monsters from both sides of the multiverse, with Rita Repulsa egging them on! This one has it all: SpaceGodzilla! Clawhammer! Tentacreep! But what exactly does Rita intend to do with their collective might, and how have her mysterious new allies, Astronema and the Alliance of Evil-given her added reach across worlds? The Power Rangers are on a mission to find out, but first… all roads lead back to Godzilla!In Shops: Apr 03, 2024 SRP: $3.99

