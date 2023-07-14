Posted in: Comics, Vintage Paper | Tagged: bronze age, golden age, pulps, Silver Age

Pulp, Vintage Comic, Art Collector's Summit in Dallas, Nov. 4-5 2023

Collectors Summit is an event geared towards serious collectors of Golden Age to Bronze Age comic books, pulp magazines, original artwork.

If you've ever wanted a convention-style experience that was just about vintage paper, Collectors Summit sounds like the event for you. Their upcoming event will be held at Heritage Auction headquarters in Dallas on November 4-5, 2023, and it's geared towards serious collectors of Golden Age to Bronze Age comic books, pulp magazines, original artwork, and related material. There will be a number of major vintage dealers and collectors in attendance, and attendees are encouraged to buy, sell, and talk vintage paper as they wish.

November 4 will be a preview night which will include tours of some of the Heritage Auctions facilities, with November 5 consisting of a full day of buying, selling, trading, and networking. Tickets are available for $100 for the event, which will be limited to 250 attendees. I have to say this all sounds pretty perfect to me, and I've heard good things about last year's Collector's Summit in Dallas.

Collectors Summit is a premium, focused event for collectors looking to network & conduct business with established members of the community. We focus on Golden Age to Bronze Age Comic Books, Pulp Magazines, Original Artwork and other growing markets within the collectibles community. We cut away all the distractions of traditional conventions to provide the best experience possible for serious collectors and investors. At a time of exponential changes & growth within the collectibles market, we want to provide an opportunity for trusted & valued members of the community to gather, network & have fun! We strive to be an inclusive community by encouraging all attendees to be involved in the marketplace at the event, not just the dealers. Bring a box or two of items you wish to sell or trade as there will be space for you to set up your own pop-up shop. We look forward to bringing you an event that the collectibles community deserves and all the relationships that come along with it!

