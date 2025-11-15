Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: punisher

Punisher: Red Band #3 Preview: Fisk Drops Frank's Dirty Laundry

Wilson Fisk knows all Frank Castle's secrets in Punisher: Red Band #3, and he's ready to weaponize every painful memory against the vigilante.

Article Summary Punisher: Red Band #3 sees Wilson Fisk wield Frank Castle's history as a weapon in Marvel’s grim underworld.

Frank faces literal, metaphorical, and "other" torture from old faces and new as his secrets unravel.

On sale November 19th, this issue promises a deep dive into Frank Castle’s most vulnerable memories.

Punisher: Red Band #3, arriving in comic shops on Wednesday, November 19th:

SECRETS REVEALED! From a fateful afternoon in the park to the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe in Weirdworld, few folks on Earth know Frank Castle's history as THE PUNISHER better than WILSON FISK…and he intends to use that knowledge to make Frank's life more miserable than ever before. Tortured literally, metaphorically and otherwise by faces old and new, this is one issue PUNISHER fans won't want to miss!

Punisher: Red Band #3

by Benjamin Percy & Julius Ohta, cover by Marco Checchetto

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621144900311

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621144900316 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #3 TONY DANIEL VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621144900321 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #3 PHILIP TAN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

