Punisher War Journal: Brother #1 Preview: Punisher vs. TikTok

Will The Punisher punish children in this preview of Punisher War Journal: Brother #1? What if they're taking videos of him for the bad guys? Check out the preview below.

Punisher War Journal: Brother #1

by Torunn Gronbekk & Rafael Pimentel, cover by Leinil Yu

OLD FRIENDS DIE HARD! Lady Bullseye failed. Lord Deathstrike failed. Every assassin sent to kill Frank fails. The leaders of the underworld – crime bosses, heads of terrorist organizations, and even a corrupt government or two come together to solve the growing problem of Frank Castle. Sharing intel, resources, and money, a collective underworld puts out a contract to kill Frank – eligible for anyone: assassins, mercenaries or smalltown crooks. The news ripples through the shadows of the world: $500 million to the person who takes down the Punisher. But there's one face from his past…who's in this hunt for more than money.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.23"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620164800111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620164800121 – PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER 1 SIMMONDS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620164800131 – PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER 1 SUPERLOG VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.