Quantum, A New Bearer Of The Infinity Gems. Stones. Whatever.

In July 2019, we asked if Quantum would be Marvel Comics' own Snake Eyes or Boba Fett. That in recent issues of Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Miles had been captured by persons unknown by using a person unknown. And that Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7 gave us a first look at this silent power-up kidnapper known as Quantum.

A teleporter who fought using portals. In today's Iron Man Annual #1: Infinite Destinies, we saw Iron Man go up against Quantum himself. Still as silent as ever, though Tony Stark certainly makes up for that.

But finding ways to use Quantum's unique skillset to take down heavy hitters like the suited-up Tony Stark.

But as the annual concludedm, we got a better look at Quantum inside the mask, and jjust where his powers were coming from.

The Space Stone, giving Quantum his teleportation abilities, or at least, mastery of them, that power used for whoever is behin The Assessor. But also imprisoned, that power used for whoever is behin The Assessor.He is a wearer of an Infinity Gem. A Bearer of a Power Stone. And he is not alone. Some we know, some we are yet to know. But that is what will join all the different Infinite Destionies Annuals together it seems. Star with the Reality Stone, Overtime with the Time Stone, with future Infinite Destinies Annuals to contain potential Infinity Stone hookups for White Fox, Amulet, Spirit Of Corruption and Prince Of Power – even though there won't be enough stones to go around…