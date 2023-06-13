Posted in: Comics | Tagged: barbaric, Queen Of Swords, vault

Queen Of Swords #1 Makes The Red Sonja Comparison Official

If Vault Comics' Barbaric is meant to be Conan The Barbarian by another name, then Queen of Swords #1 is definitely meant to be Red Sonja.

If Vault Comics' Barbaric is meant to be Conan The Barbarian by another name, then the upcoming spinoff and six-figure seller Queen of Swords #1 being published tomorrow is definitely meant to remind the reader of Red Sonja. And this homage variant cover for Queen of Swords #1 is definitely intended to hammer that association home, recalling Frank Thorne's Red Sonja #1 from 1977. Limited to 100 copies, this homage variant by Skylar Patridge & Tim Daniel is only available for a limited time direct from Vault. This is not available in shops as they used to say (probably still do) in the infomercials. Compare and contrast.

Vault is re-launching their Vault Vintage cover line with Queen Of Swords #1. Long-time investors will remember Vault's other Vintage Covers, These Savage Shores' take on the Tomb Of Dracula cover, or the Detective Comics homage from Vault's Queen Of Bad Dreams and more.

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #1 CVR A HOWELL & DIAZ

VAULT COMICS

MAR231961

(W) Michael Moreci (CA) K.J. Diaz (A/CA) Corin Howell

Spinning out of the pages of BARBARIC comes an all-new, standalone, rip-roaring fantasy adventure, filled with mayhem, humor, and a bloodthirsty weapon that just won't stop talking! Serra is a witch with a checkered past; Ka is an assassin with an agenda all her own, and Deadheart is a barbarian who wants to bash everyone in her path. They'll have to unite their unique skills to track down a powerful foe who's tied their lives together. Get ready to meet your new favorite instrument of death-the evil Ga'Bar, whose spirit is now trapped in Deadheart's sword! Discover the origin of the dark magic that turned Soren into the tattooed witch she is today, in this totally new story, the perfect place to step into the world of BARBARIC for the first time! In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #2 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

APR231931

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Corin Howell

Dive deeper into Soren's past, as Serra takes her to The Master-where perhaps she'll finally learn to contain her dark magic. Meanwhile, in the present, the world's deadliest and dysfunctional trio encounter Shriekers capable of bending reality around fear. Fortunately, Ga'Bar (who's stuck inside Deadheart's sword) is starting to really enjoy getting swung around by his new muscle mommy. Heads will roll!In Shops: Jul 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99

QUEEN OF SWORDS BARBARIC STORY #3 CVR A HOWELL (MR)

VAULT COMICS

MAY232126

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Corin Howell

Serra confronts her wicked sister, while Deadheart and Ka make a final stand (exciting Ga'Bar the sword so much his hilt swells), and Soren's past and future entwine…in this epic end of the arc to QUEEN OF SWORDS, the stand-alone adventure bursting from the world of BARBARIC!In Shops: Aug 09, 2023 SRP: $4.99

