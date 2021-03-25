Quinne Larsen Sells First Graphic Novel, Fool's Gold, At Auction

Fool's Gold is a new graphic novel by Quinne Larsen, their debut middle-grade graphic novel, which tells the story of "the unlikely duo of enthusiastic Pili and suspicious Clover travel across an endless desert full of small towns and strange people, getting into trouble and helping those who need it—all in the hopes of solving their own mysteries, and slowly becoming friends along the way." World rights to Fool's Gold and its sequel were sold at auction and to Kiara Valdez at First Second, for publication in the summer of 2024. Quinne Larsen's agent, Kurestin Armada at Root Literary, negotiated the deal.

Quinne Larsen is a storyboard director on Costume Quest, storyboard artist on Extinct and writer on We Bare Bears. Here's an early look at Fool's Gold courtesy of Larsen.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Valdez is an associate editor at First Second who graduated from Williams College with a double major in English Literature and Japanese. She has worked on books including the Cucumber Quest series, Check, Please! series, Animus, Kiss Number 8, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, Bowen McCurdy's Cover Your Tracks and Snapdragon. She only accepts agented graphic novel submissions.

Root Literary describes itself as a "boutique, future-focused literary agency, representing award-winning, bestselling, and up-and-coming authors, illustrators, and graphic novelists. We're committed to helping our clients confidently define and redefine their vision of success while they build a lasting body of work and a meaningful career, and we do so by advocating, empowering, educating, negotiating, problem-solving, and revenue-generating in innovative ways to support our clients' creative work." Recently, Root Literary also sold Saving Sunshine to First Second.