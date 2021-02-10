Bowen McCurdy's Cover Your Tracks – A Queer OGN For Post-Apocalypse

Bowen McCurdy (or Bones) is an artist on Marvel Action: Chillers for IDW and co-creator of the new Boom Studios series Specter Inspectors with Kaitlyn Musto. But now she has a brand new thing, just announced at Publisher's Weekly, a new graphic novel, Cover Your Tracks. She posted to Instagram,

"ANNOUNCEMENT Hey so this has been a CRAZY huge week, but publishers weekly announced my debut solo project with @01firstsecond, edited by the amazing @dezinpub !!!! I'm SO excited for this one, I can't wait to get started on it. Cover Your Tracks is scheduled to be released in 2024!! So many great things to look forward to!!"

Cover Your Tracks; a YA graphic novel follows a young, lesbian newlywed couple who slept through the apocalypse and must figure out what caused it while trying to survive. Bowen tells Bleeding Cool that it will follow "Reya and Ariel, through both the start of their marriage and the aftermath of an apocalypse that has left this world desolate. It is greatly inspired by road trip stories, but with a horror twist! The book will be around 240 pages, full colour. Visually, I'm hoping to balance beauty with the grotesque, somewhat like a dark modern fairytale."

Cover Your Tracks has been picked up by Kiara Valdez at First Second to be published in 2024. First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Valdez is an associate editor at First Second who graduated from Williams College with a double major in English Literature and Japanese. She has worked on books including the Cucumber Quest series, Check, Please! series, Animus, Kiss Number 8, Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me, and Snapdragon. She only accepts agented graphic novel submissions.

And it was Bowen's agent Tamara Kawar at ICM Partners who negotiated the Cover Your Tracks deal for world rights. ICM Partners is one of the world's leading talent agencies, dedicated to the representation of artists, content creators, broadcasters, authors, journalists and artisans. Originally founded in 1975 as International Creative Management (ICM), they were bought by their new owners in 2012 and rebranded as ICM Partners. They have offices in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, DC, and London.