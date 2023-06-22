Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, boom studios, goosebumps, RL Stine

R.L. Stine & Adam Gorham Create Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder

"Comic book creator Alex Oxaca who "has been out of the spotlight for decades, and he’ll wish he’d remained in obscurity soon enough. " - Stuff Of Nightmares

Is it terrible that, learning about horror writer R.L. Stine and artist Adam Gorham, creating Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder from Boom Studios that I am instantly reminded of Garth Marenghi's TerrorTome? In which horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Type-Face, Dark Lord of the Prolix?

Because Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder is about a comic book creator Alex Oxaca who "has been out of the spotlight for decades, and he'll wish he'd remained in obscurity soon enough. A real ax murderer, cosplaying as the titular hatchet-wielding killer in his early 2000's smash hit series, Red Murder, starts chopping down equally real victims at a horror convention!"

"Stuff of Nightmares is something R.L. Stine and I love to come back to," said editor Sophie Philips-Roberts. "It is such a vast sandbox to tell stories in, and with Red Murder we found the perfect collaborator in Adam."

"The works of R.L. Stine and illustrations of Goosebumps cover artist Tim Jacobus formed pillars of my pop culture DNA while growing up in 1990's Canada. Their novels were staples of any school book fair or library and coveted by many fifth graders, myself especially," said Adam Gorham. "The Goosebumps television show (filmed in Canada) was appointment viewing for me, and I have fond memories of drawing any spooky thing I could imagine while watching that program. If you told me then that nearly 30 years later, I would be working with the legendary author on a comic book of our own… actually, that is exactly the kind of opportunity I'd have hoped for as a kid, which makes this project all the more exciting."

Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder #1 has a main cover by Francesco Francavilla, with variants by Adam Gorham, Miguel Mercado, A.L. Kaplan, Becca Carey and Reiko Murakami.

