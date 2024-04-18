Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Graveyard Club, RL Stine

R.L. Stine Pitches Graveyard Club As "Breakfast Club In A Graveyard" with artist Carola Borelli from Spider-Woman.

Just as Neil Gaiman did The Jungle Book set in a graveyard and called The Graveyard Book, so R.L. Stine is doing the same with The Breakfast Club for his new comic The Graveyard Club, drawn by Spider-Woman artist Carola Borelli from Boom Studios, and the first issue will also be sold in bookstores as well as comic book shops in September.

Graves End is as sleepy a town as they come…especially being surrounded by cemeteries, and the local kids can think of nowhere they'd rather wreak harmless havoc. But being surrounded by tombstones comes with the pervasive reminder that in Graves End, there are more dead than the living…

It is an endlessly eerie place with no shortage of strange and dangerous happenings, and when high schooler Parker West pulls what seems like a harmless prank, he may be putting his friends in more danger than he could imagine.

"In The Graveyard Club graphic novels, the teens hang out in the graveyard–because it might be the safest place in town. Their town is surrounded by graveyards. And swarms of red-eyed bats come swooping out every night. And that's just the BEGINNING of the horror! I'm having a lot of fun with this series!" said best-selling author and horror titan R.L. Stine.

"All the best stories start with 'it was a quiet town where nothing ever happened' and this one is no different. A group of teenagers and a graveyard are the ingredients for a crazy story that will keep you on the edge of your seat!" said series artist Carola Borelli.

"I've had the great joy of working with Bob on middle grade horror fiction with Just Beyond and adult horror with Stuff of Nightmares so I couldn't be more excited/terrified to be working with him on some fresh YA scares. Carola is bringing an incredible artistic dynamic to The Graveyard Club that is going to leave readers trying to decide whether to turn the page or hide under the covers…" said Bryce Carlson, Vice President of Editorial & Creative Strategy at BOOM! Studios.