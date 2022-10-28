Rachael Smith Announces Glass Half Empty, at MCM London Comic Con

Rachael Smith is at MCM London Comic Con today, and the next two days, selling the first two volumes of her autobiographical comic books, but just announced a third one.

Posting on Twitter, she said "New book announcement! I've been working on this book for a long time and it's so nice to be able to share it with you all! GLASS HALF EMPTY By Rachael Smith Published by @iconbooks on 5th January, 2023"

The highly-anticipated third installment of Rachael Smith's award-winning auto-bio comics At age ten, Rachael Smith was going to group meetings to help her handle her dad's alcoholism. After his death, trying to manage her grief, she found herself with her own problematic relationship with alcohol. From the award-winning author of Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong and Stand in Your Power, this is another extremely honest and relatable auto-bio comic shining a light on the realities of mental health with humour, warmth and insight. Rufus the cat (recent star of a New Yorker cartoon) and Barky, the giant black dog inside her head, are returning characters fans of Rachael Smith will be heartened to be reunited with. Rachael Smith is a UK-based comics creator, whose books include Quarantine Comix, Wired Up Wrong, Stand in Your Power, Glass Half Empty and The Rabbit, which was nominated for Best Book in the 2015 British Comic Awards, following her nomination for Emerging Talent.

Rachael Smith's trademark bittersweet, funny and very personal comics make for the perfect chronicle of the weird times we've been living through. They are funny and sad and relatable and wise.- Chris Addison , comedian and director of Veep

, comedian and director of Veep 'It's no wonder people respond strongly to Rachael's work. Brave is a term people like to bandy around about personal comics, but it's appropriate sometimes. The real wonder of her work is the easy comic touch.' Kate Beaton , author of Hark! A Vagrant

, author of You're never more alone after a break-up. Rachael, wittily describing her personal hell, will make you feel less so. – Kieron Gillen , author of The Wicked + The Divine

, author of The Wicked + The Divine Rachael Smith's new book is raw, real stuff that digs deep into highly relatable, indeed, universal issues and yet manages to burst every moment of pain with a laugh. This is Smith set free, the book she was always going to create. Magnificent. – Paul Cornell , author of London Falling

, author of London Falling Love how Rachael takes giant horrible painful sh*t and somehow makes it cute and funny as well as relatable! She makes really scary stuff normal again, and therefore less scary, which is an amazing superpower! – Leah Moore

A bittersweet, funny and insightful journey through some of the darker parts of human life. – Adrian Tchaikovsky , author of the Shadows of the Apt series

This book is the most fantastic gift to the world. By turns poignant and hilarious, but always insightful. – Gareth L Powell , author of Embers of War

How Rachael writes about her own life with such compassion for her readers is a constant source of joy. Whether I'm reading a chapter with clear parallels to my own life or one that's more specific to her, I always feel like the book is reaching out to give me a hug and tell me we're all going to be okay. – Dani Colman , author of The Unfinished Corner

For Rachael to expose her vulnerabilities in such a heartfelt way takes bravery. To make you laugh at the same time takes rare talent. – Antony Johnston