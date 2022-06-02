Rachel Pollack's First Comic Series In 25 Years, Never Ending Party

Tomorrow will see the first issue of The Never Ending Party comic book drop on Comixology Originals. An all-new five issue comic series by co-writers Rachel Pollack and Joe Corallo, artist Eva Cabrera, colourists Cons Oroza and Claudia Aguirre, letterers Zakk Saam and Micah Myers, and editor Noah Sharma. The Never Ending Party issue #1 (of 5), where the supernatural and modernity collide, debuts on June 7th from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line.

Best known for her prolific run on Doom Patrol in the 1990s, in which she created the first openly trans superhero Coagula, The Never Ending Party marks Rachel Pollack's first full-length comic series in decades. "This was great fun to work on," said Pollack. "I got to write a Tarot reading heroine, play with how a street smart wild trans woman from the 1990s might look at our current world, and turn the Greek God of ecstasy, Dionysus, into a super-villain who'll destroy the world just to keep the party going! And best of all, co-write a book with Joe Corallo."

Twenty-five years after losing her lover Lulu in a cult ritual for Dionysus gone wrong, Mindy Morrow is trying to live her life and put the past behind her. Unfortunately for Mindy, the past won't let her go. While she's taking care of her friend Flavia, Mindy's frenemy Kate Park is trying to lure her back into the old club scene, while something more ancient and terrifying awaits them all. Let the party begin.

Rachel Pollack is the author of 41 books, including two award-winning novels, and a series of books about Tarot cards known around the world. She designed and drew her own Tarot deck, The Shining Tribe Tarot. Her comics work includes Doom Patrol (following Grant Morrison), The New Gods, and Time Breakers, with artist Chris Weston. In recent years she has had short stories in various anthologies, including Mine!, Dead Beats, and Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Terror. She is proud and excited that The Never Ending Party is her first comics series in 25 years.

Joe Corallo is a comics editor whose work includes the Eisner nominated (Best Short Story) and Ringo Award winning Mine! anthology, the GLAAD nominated Kim & Kim, the Ringo nominated Dead Beats anthology, and Lost on Planet Earth by Magdalene Visaggio and Claudia Aguirre. He also wrote She Said Destroy which he co-created with illustrator Liana Kangas at Vault Comics and Becstar at Mad Cave Studios with artist Lorenzo Colangeli.

Eva Cabrera is a Latina traveler and the comic book artist of Open Earth from Oni Press, Betty & Veronica: Vixens from Archie Comics, and the Eisner-nominated comic Kim & Kim from Black Mask Studio.

Comixology Originals titles are available at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comixology Unlimited (though that's only in the US), and for purchase at amazon.com/comixology.