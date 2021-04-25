Radiant Black #3 Was a Diversion From a Big Issue #4 Reveal

We love to see comics really embrace innovative storytelling and the latest issue out this week of Radiant Black promises fans just that—this story stands out a bit more than the others. It's a deep dive into The Writing Life—and boy does it reveal some truths about trying to maintain creativity amongst a busy schedule. Even for those of us that aren't superheroes, sitting down to write the first draft of something doesn't always come easy and this is part of what makes Nathan so relatable to read.

But all that aside, something we've noticed about issues like this—where the story goes off into left field a bit to explore a single day or focus on one specific aspect of the character's personal drama—is that they often hit readers right before a big climactic issue reveal. And they may even have some clues hidden about what that reveal to come might be…

Image sending all three issues back to print in time to land on shelves for #4 was another tipoff that there might be something that happens in #4 in particular that they think will get people talking and drive word of mouth to pick up #1-3.

We have our feelers out with insiders at Image and have learned we may not be far off base about this… While fans may have found Radiant Black #3 a thoughtful diversion from the central plot… they'll be going into Radiant Black #4 with their guard down. And we hear that THAT issue will be a real zinger. One of those "key issues" we all talk about.

Will there be a new character (will we eventually meet this 'Elisabeth Beckett'?)? A long-lost twin? A discovered power? Another character introduced? We know from issue #3 that Nathan's still working through his narrative trying to figure out his next plot twist—but we've got it on good authority that Kyle Higgins has complete control over his story's direction. Enjoy listening to the latest release of these original tracks (by none other than Sam Ewing, co-composer on The Walking Dead) and which tie in to each new issue, and then brace yourselves for Radiant Black #4.