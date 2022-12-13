Radiant Hollywood Party to Launch Radiant Pink #1

New Massive-Verse spinoff series Radiant Pink by Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores, Emma Kubert, Rebecca Nalty, and Becca Carey just had its first issue published by Image Comics. And they debuted the series last week with a private party held at Scum & Villainy Cantina in Hollywood amidst life-size character cutouts, day-glow lighting, and fluorescent cocktails Attendees went home with gift bags that included a custom coffee roast by Sir Owlverick's Coffee called "Portal Kiss" and an exclusive Black Market Narrative Launch Party variant featuring cover art by Nicoletta Baldari. For those unable to attend the party, which was most of us, the Pink Foil variant is available on the Black Market Narrative site. Radiant Pink #1 is available in stores now. Radiant Pink #2 will be available on the 4th of January 2023.

RADIANT PINK #1 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT MV

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A/CA) Emma Kubert

The newest entry into the MASSIVE-VERSE, RADIANT BLACK's shared superhero universe!

Life is good for Eva. Ever since teleporting superhero RADIANT PINK (her secret alter ego) started guesting on her streams, her view count has skyrocketed-and fame and fortune are surely close behind. But when a charity appearance is interrupted by a squad of mercenaries hunting for the Radiant that powers her, Eva will find herself very far out of her comfort zone.

Join streaming superstar MEGHAN CAMARENA (RADIANT BLACK), rising-star writer MELISSA FLORES (THE DEAD LUCKY), and third-generation comics artist EMMA KUBERT (INKBLOT) for a galaxy-hopping thrill ride from the world of RADIANT BLACK!

A perfect entry point for new readers to the line-and the perfect new series to handsell to those hooked on ROGUE SUN, RADIANT RED, THE DEAD LUCKY, and C.O.W.L.!In Shops: Dec 07, 2022 SRP: $3.99

RADIANT PINK #2 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT & NALTY MV

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A/CA) Emma Kubert, Nalty Rebecca

Impossibly far from home and unable to rely on her powers, can Eva and her new companion survive long enough to figure out a way back? Or is this the end of Radiant Pink? And if it is…what do we do with the rest of this miniseries? RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

RADIANT PINK #3 (OF 5) CVR A KUBERT MV

(W) Meghan Camarena, Melissa Flores (A/CA) Emma Kubert

In the wake of last month's shocking revelation, Eva and Kelly might finally have what they need to get home-but is there enough trust in this blossoming new relationship to pull it off? Sure, there's still three issues left in this miniseries, but they might! You never know! RADIANT PINK is a Massive-Verse series.In Shops: Feb 08, 2023 SRP: $3.99