Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Gargoyle Of Gotham, rafael grampa

Rafael Grampa's Big Political Speech For Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham

In today's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Brazilian writer/artist Rafael Grampa takes an opportunity to speak for the fictitious city of Gotham.

Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli gave Batman one of the bigger political speeches in superhero comics in Batman: Year One. And in today's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham, Brazilian writer/artist Rafael Grampa takes an opportunity to do the same for the fictitious city of Gotham that, from the description below, could be anywhere. And that's the point.

"In Gotham, violence against the poor is invisible, whilst violence against the rich is a tragedy. Disappearances in the unhoused community have gone ignored.b Now a dozen of the missing were found dead in the rubble of an industrial zone explosion. Yet we only speak of the murders of four wealthy men. That is why we need to talk about the rich. There is no justice for the poor in this city, and the rich pretend they have nothing to do with it. The government is at fault, too, but the wealthy control the government. If society and the authorities only perceive and prioritize the rich, then it is time for the rich to take a stand and demand equality and justice, or their silence will be proof of their guilt and complicity. Do they think we don't know that they influence the passing of laws that benefit themselves and harm the poor? Do they think we don't know that their charitable donations are just a facade to pay less in taxes and clean up their reputations for causing so much imbalance? Politicians are just the elite's puppets to turn the poor into a faceless mass. But we are the ones who allow them to generate such damage and inequality: That's why nobody cares about what happened to the unhoused. The rich created a system where these people are not valued, and we accepted it. We ended up believing that someone does not produce, does not feed the financial system–that they're not even human. But this is a story that was invented by the owners of the system, who want us to labor for them. And it is the biggest and dirtiest lie ever told. We are all humans with value, and we need that value to be the basis of the system."

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1 (OF 4) CVR A RAFAEL GRAMPA (MR)

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa

EISNER AWARD-WINNING STORYTELLER RAFAEL GRAMPA'S TWISTED VISION OF THE DARK KNIGHT! When you chase your own shadow…it leads you into the abyss. In a Gotham City where every day feels darker and more irredeemable than the last, Batman makes a definitive choice–to kill off the Bruce Wayne identity for good and embrace the cowl full-time. But though he knows the streets of Gotham, Batman will soon come to find that he hardly knows himself. A serial killer is on the loose, and while the murder victims seem random at first, every clue draws Batman closer to the terrifying truth–that they are all connected, not just to each other…but to him… When an all-new rogues gallery of utterly depraved villains begins to emerge from the depths of the city, Batman will have to contend with the very nature of evil–including that which lurks inside in the darkest corners of his own heart–to face what's coming for his city. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham brings Rafael Grampa's twisted vision of both the Dark Knight and the city of Gotham to life in a DC writing debut that will reach its icy black tendrils into the deepest and darkest corners of human nature and leave you gasping for breath–and for more!

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 09/12/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!