Raise $2.6 Million On Kickstarter To Close Down Bad Idea Comics

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Last year Bad Idea announced that they were ceasing publishing operations. The last official word earlier in the year from Bad Idea was, "Bad Idea is over, as we know it." We knew that was a lie. But it seems that readers are being given the chance to make it true, Bad Idea promise to close up shop entirely if they raise $2.6 million on Kickstarter. As well as a new graphic novel and hardcover volume.

Two equal and opposite forces were created on February 6th, 2020. BAD IDEA was announced for the first time, and instantly, the BAD IDEA haters were born. BAD IDEA is not for everyone. But some are not content with loving what they love and letting others do the same. For some, ignoring BAD IDEA is not enough, they must see its flame extinguished. Well haters, now's your chance. We've partnered with Kickstarter to build a campaign just for you. Beginning October 5th you can get everything you want — you can STOP BAD IDEA — but it's gonna cost you. If the STOP BAD IDEA Kickstarter campaign reaches its stretch goal of 2.6 million dollars then, outside of the Kickstarter offerings, BAD IDEA will cancel everything we've announced, scrap all future plans, and pack up shop for good. Don't worry, we're gonna help you meet the challenge by offering the BAD IDEA fans a ton of cool books they can fund. That's right haters, to stop BAD IDEA you're going to have to fund a little more BAD IDEA. If we cross our campaign goal of $10k, we'll create the long-awaited, much demanded sequel to THE HERO TRADE by David Lapham and Matt Kindt. Who exactly is this mysterious figure driving around selling superhero body parts under the cover of night? What's the deal with Captain Fabulous? How did he end up in the trunk anyway? Perhaps the answers lie in THE HERO TRADE 2. Seriously, it's finally here.

Want more? How about a 100+ page, brand-new HERO TRADE story entiitled PROJECT CHIMERA. Still more? What if it was part of a Complete HERO TRADE ultra-deluxe hardcover that included every series, one-shot, standalone, special and short story in the saga of THE HERO TRADE thus far? Even more? MEGALITH. The legendary book is indeed real. We'll prove it by making issue #1 available in two sets of five copies each. Two lucky backers will be the first to witness Lewis LaRosa's magnum opus, and even get to share it with four of their best friends.

All this plus original art, toys, the first BAD IDEA merchandise, BAD IDEA debuts for two A+ level, monster talents and much, much more. Not to mention a sweet bonus for anyone that backs the campaign on Day One and a tie-in for New York Comic Con that could have only come from BAD IDEA (details on NYCC next). But haters be warned, if the strength of your conviction fails you, if there are not enough of you, if you shrink in the spotlight, you will have succeeded only in delivering even more BAD IDEA to the world. And of course, your tireless roaring disapproval once more helped spread word of our comics.

They really are nutters, aren't they? The Kickstarter launches on Wednesday…