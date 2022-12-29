Raising Money For Fat Jacks, Carol Flynn And Cancer Research

Earlier this year, George Perez died from pancreatic cancer, and Spencer Beck of Artists Choice has been working with Carol Flynn, George's widow, to sell some of the "Hawaiian" shirts she made for George Perez that he was famous for wearing, through The Experience, the streaming sales channel. They have raised money for Tower Cancer Research Foundation and Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research in George Perez's name and donated over $10,000 with Bob Layton and Spencer Beck of The Artists Choice, as well as for Carol Lynn. In tomorrow's show, they will be selling two of Carol's copies of JLA/Avengers Trade Paperback from her and George's personal collection, and Bob Layton donated a commission of Iron Man on roller skates to raise money for Fat Jack's comic book store which has recently reported difficulties.

The show will also be selling a number of other items including original artwork, commissions and sketch covers, as well as giveaway items through the show. Sales items include the following:

C3PO #1 4 Connecting Covers Sketch Set by Geoffrey Gwin and Mariano Nicieza

Doctor Doom and Silver Surfer Art by Bob Layton

Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Ant-Man Art by Bob Layton

New Mutants #1 pg.34 (2009) by Diogenes Neves and Cam Smith

Sentry #4 pg.13 (2005) by John Romita Jr and Mark Morales

Jesse James Criscione and Jen King's began the Comic Book Shopping Network in 2020 during the pandemic shutdown, which promoted comic book stores selling their wares through live-streaming videos. In 2021, investment from comic book publisher Dynamite Entertainment's owner Nick Barrucci turned it into the Comic Book Shopping Experience. The Comic Book Shopping Experience states that it will offer opportunities for participation from retailers, creators, content creators, podcasters, brands, and more. The Comic Book Shopping Experience can be found on: