Ram V Is Writing And Drawing His Next Batman Story For DC Comics

Detective Comics #1076, solicited as being drawn by Jason Shawn Alexander, but now includes a story both written, drawn and coloured by Ram V

Ram V is looking to add quite the string to his bow with Detective Comics #1076, solicited as being drawn by Jason Shawn Alexander, but, it seems, now including a story both written, drawn and coloured by Ram V. He posts to X, "Okay okay! DC says I can show a bit more of this so… These are my first pages of published sequential art. Be gentle! And…also Detective 1076 is on FOC for October 8th, so please pre-order my first written and drawn work! … There are actually a lot of writers in comics who can draw. Just not very vocal about it!"

Some creators emerge as writer/artists like Brian Bendis, Alan Moore and Ed Brubaker, but who then specialise as writers going forward. A number of established artists then switched to becoming writers, such as Chip Zdarsky, Skottie Young and Jimmy Palmiotti. It's rare that an established writer switches to drawing, however. And people like Donny Cates, Neil Gaiman, and Mark Millar who have made a stab, should be stopped at every opportunity.

And it is rare for any artist that their very first published comic book is a Batman comic, but who wants to say no to Ram V? And from the examples posted, he can actually draw, and colour as well. And here's what else he is working on, out that week…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1076 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V (A) Jason Shawn Alexander (CA) Evan Cagle

Batman: Outlaw, the five-part biweekly Detective Comics event, starts here! Batman, now under the control of an Azmer demon, is to be publicly hanged to atone for his crimes! With both the city and the Dark Knight under the Orghams' spell, it's a lawless land, and with the Bat-Family out of the picture after the events of The Gotham War, who will help him? It's up to the ragtag group of Batman's greatest allies, and enemies, to steal him from the gallows before it's too late! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023

