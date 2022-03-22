Ra's Al Ghul Long Shadow War Cast Over Deathstroke Inc #7 & Robin #12

Joshua Williamson has three big projects all kicking off at DC Comics right now, Rogues #1 which launches today, as well as the two continuity heavy Shadow War and Dark Crisis events, simultaneously. We've already looked at how Dark Crisis is being set up (and 5G/Future State done away with) but there's plenty of Shadow War being played with today. The legacy of the Ghuls and the Waynes, with the assassination of Ra's Al Ghul by Deathstroke (apparently) but we might be getting a little justification for all that now.

As we get a look at Respawn for the first time, and a shock of recognition from Slade Wilson, in one way or another. Damian Wayne with white hair?

Damian Wayne is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia Al Ghul. Respawn is the son of Slade Wilson and Talia Al Ghul. Though, just as Damian Wayne happened without Bruce Wayne's knowledge, so Respawn happened without either Slade or Talia's knowledge. Though knowledge never stopped Talia from killing her own son in battle.

Though maybe it might now. A new alliance?

Especially when it might be revealed that Respawn is just another of Ra's Al Ghul's long plays.

And may the mist inhuman thing he has done to look after his grandson, Damian.

You can see why Respawn may hold a grudge – over everyone. And that Damian Wayne has organs with Slade Wilson's DNA in them. So although it was confirmed that Slade Wilson is not Damien's father… it might have messed up those DNA results.

But it does mean that there are plenty of organs around for the taking. And if Ra's Al Ghul is to be assassinated by Deathstroke, he may not come back as easily as before.

Messed up Lazarus Pits? Maybe you just need a clone full of useful organs to harvest that shares or partially shares your DNA? Man, it's a rough day to be Respawn.

DEATHSTROKE INC #7

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Howard Porter

Father versus daughter as Slade Wilson's daughter Ravager guest-stars! Ravager wants to know why Deathstroke has claimed the title of "King of the Super-Villains" and brings along the mysterious Respawn with her. Past secrets explode with a cliffhanger that leads directly into the "Shadow War" crossover!

ROBIN #12

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

Demon versus detective! The Lazarus Tournament is over, and Damian returns to Gotham a changed hero! But there is one last opponent he might fight to the death…himself. This lead-in issue to the epic Shadow War event is one you dare not miss!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/22/2022