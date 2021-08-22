Rationalizing Kindred… or Substack? Amazing Spider-Man #72

Amazing Spider-Man #72 is in stores on Wednesday as Nick Spencer's time on Spider-Man, and at Marvel, slowly draws to a close. Spencer has moved onto being the pied piper of comics, leading creators to make deals at his new home, Substack, a move that has drawn criticism from some. And so perhaps it's no coincidence that we find Spider-Man himself discussing the reasons people make deals. Or maybe we just needed a good hook for this headline. U DECIDE! Check out the preview below.
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 SINW
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210535
JUN210537 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 INHYUK LEE AAPIH VAR SINW – $3.99
JUN210538 – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #72 BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR SINW – $3.99
(W) Nick Spencer (A) Marcelo Ferreira, More (CA) Mark Bagley
• Over in Sinister War, Spider-Man is facing two Sinister Sixes.
• But, then, what is he doing HERE?
• Just want to say, trying not to spoil – you don't quite understand how intense and impossible this situation is for Peter Parker.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/25/2021
SRP: $3.99
