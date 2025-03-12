Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: london book fair, romantasy

Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean Adapted As New Romantasy Graphic Novels

announced for London Book Fair, Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series of romantasy novels to be adapted as graphic novels from Ten Speed Graphics

Article Summary Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series to become graphic novels via Ten Speed Graphics and partners.

First three books adapted: Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and Onyx Storm, with no creative team announced yet.

Empyrean follows dragon riders' stories; series is a record-breaking bestseller in Science Fiction & Fantasy.

UK rights by Piatkus; Ten Speed to handle foreign sales. First graphic novel's release date is TBD.

Rebecca Yarros is best known for the Empyrean Romantasy book series, which is currently being adapted into a television series by Amazon Prime Video. But it is also being adapted into a series of graphic novels as well, announced for London Book Fair. The first book in the Empyrean series, Fourth Wing, was published in 2023 by Red Tower Books. And it will be the first of a new series of graphic novels as well, courtesy of a six-book deal between Ten Speed Graphic, Piatkus and Entangled Publishing, with Fourth Wing, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm as the first three. No creative team has yet been named. But Yarros said: "There is something so special about seeing your words come to life through art, and I feel fortunate to have that experience in this medium. I can't wait to dig in with the talented team of artists and editors to create a truly one-of-a-kind experience for readers."

The Empyrean series follows the lives of dragon riders at the elite Basgiath War College in the kingdom of Navarre, including 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, youngest daughter of General Lilith Sorrengail, commanding general at college n the kingdom of Navarre, where students choose to join one of four military Quadrants: infantry, healer, scribe, or dragon rider. Subsequent volumes have been the fastest-selling science fiction and fantasy titles since records began. In the US, the most recent title sold more than 1.3 million copies in its first seven days.

Piatkus editorial director Rebekah West said: "Bringing the Empyrean series to life in a stunning new format is an exciting opportunity and we can't wait for both fans and newcomers to experience the magic of Rebecca's breathtaking world in a whole new way." Entangled CEO and publisher Liz Pelletier called the graphic novels "an incredible opportunity to harness the power of visual storytelling".

Ten Speed Graphics editorial director Kaitlin Ketchum acquired world rights from Entangled and Yarros, with Entangled's agent Nicole Resciniti at Alliance Rights Agency and Louise Fury of Fury Agency as Rebecca Yarros' agent. Ketchum said, "Ten Speed is so honoured to collaborate with Rebecca and Entangled to create graphic adaptations that the incredible Empyrean fan community will love – true to the original books, stunning to look at and additive to the reading experience in the way that only graphic storytelling can be."

Piatkus, the British publisher of the Empyrean series has UK and Commonwealth rights. TSG's foreign and translations sales will be managed by Rachel Berkowitz, director of subsidiary rights at Crown. Ketchum will edit the titles, with the publication dates yet to be scheduled.

