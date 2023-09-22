Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, Comics, judge dredd, Solicits

Rebellion/2000AD December 2023 Solicits – Christmas Comes in January

These are Rebellion/2000AD's December 2023 solicits and solicitations, but available in the USA from January 2024. Including their Christmas Specials for 2000AD, Judge Dredd Megazine and Monster Fun. As well as a paperback version of the Definitive Nemesis volume, and collections of Helltrekkers, Fiends Of The Eastern Front, and the final issue of Smash.

2000 AD PROG #2361

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231948

(W) Dan Abnett, Ian Edington, Kek-W, Peter Milligan (A) Richard Elson, Elson D'Israeli, Dave Kendall, Rufus Dayglo (CA) TBD

Incredible SF action from the Eisner-nominated UK anthology! The last regular issue of the year features more all-out action in Feral & Foe; Helium: Scorched Earth; The Fall of Deadworld: Retribution; The Devil's Railroad; and there's a complete Judge Dredd thriller!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

2000 AD PROG #2362 CHRISTMAS MEGA SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231949

(W) Torunn Gronbekk, Dan Abnett, Ian Edington, Kek-W, Peter Milligan, Geoffrey D Wessel (A) Richard Elson, D'Israeli, Dave Kendall, Rufus Dayglo, Tazio Bettin, Simon Coleby, Tiernen Trevallion (CA) Cliff Robinson

The Galaxy's Greatest Comic marks the end of another year with the traditional festive blowout-a 100-page mega-special featuring brand-new stories. The run of Feral & Foe, Helium, Fall of Deadworld and The Devil's Railroad all continue, but they're joined by complete one-off tales for Judge Dredd, Azimuth, Rogue Trooper, Fiends of the Eastern Front, Anderson, Psi-Div and Strontium Dog. Plus much more!

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #463

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231950

(W) Garth Ennis, Dan Abnett, Laura Bailey, John Wagner, Si Spurrier (A) Phil Winslade, Rob Richardson, Dan Cornwell, John Burns, Conor Boyle (CA) Dylan Teague

More action and adventure in the future-shocked world of Judge Dredd! There's a complete festive Judge Dredd story, plus the 20-page finale to the current Lawless arc by Dan Abnett & Phil Winslade, DeMarco, P.I.: "A Picture Paints" by Laura Bailey and Rob Richardson, and Spector by John Wagner & Dan Cornwell, the next chapter of Johnny Red by Ennis and Burns, the start of a Hookjaw series by Si Spurrier and Conor Boyle, and interviews, features and much more!

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

MONSTER FUN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL 2023

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231952

(W) Alec Worley, Chris Garbutt, Ramzee, Steve Roberts, Ned Hartley, Rebecca Morse, John Lucas (A) Chris Garbutt, Claude Tc, Dan Boultwood, Steve Roberts, Karl Dixon, Rebecca Morse, John Lucas (CA) TBD

The Monster Fun Christmas Special is here again, bringing readers the gift of 32 pages of comics, competitions, and gags to entertain and inspire over the holiday period! Not only is there the return of Kid Kong, Hell's Angel, Gums, Witch Vs Warlock, Space Invaded! but this issue also sees the introduction of Peaches Jones, the globe-trotting 14-year-old meeting monsters from all over the world in Peaches' Creatures, and making their debut in this Christmas issue is Rex Power, the Tyrannosaurus Rex from space!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

NEMESIS THE WARLOCK DEFINITIVE ED TP VOL 01

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231943

(W) Pat Mills (A) Kevin O'Neill, Jesus Redondo

Long regarded as one of the crown-jewel epics from the pages of 2000 AD, at long last Nemesis the Warlock is back in print and better than ever. Written by Pat Mills (Marshal Law) and drawn by Kevin O'Neill (League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), this definitive series is a comprehensive collection of the complete storyline in order, and features development sketches showing the evolution of Nemesis and the Blitzspear. Termight is the ruling planet of a cruel galactic empire, an empire led by the diabolically evil Torquemada, a twisted human despot intent on purging all alien life from the galaxy and punishing the deviants. His motto: Be pure! Be vigilant! Behave! But there is rebellion and resistance to his rule in the form of a devilish-looking alien warlock called Nemesis, who represents everything that Torquemada hates and fears. Together Nemesis and Torquemada are locked in a duel which will affect the fate of humanity and each of them on a personal level as their conflict spans time and space!

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

FIENDS OF THE EASTERN FRONT OMNIBUS TP (MR)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231944

(W) Gerry Finlay Day, David Bishop, Ian Edington (A) Colin MacNeil, Dave Kendall (A / CA) Carlos Ezquerra

A luxury omnibus of classic supernatural war stories from the Golden Age of comics, expanded and updated in definitive edition. Buried deep underground are the remains of Wehrmacht soldier, Hans Schmitt, and his diary, which journals his eerie encounter with the Romanian Captain Constanta and his platoon of blood-sucking freaks! Back in 1943, with the Russians willing to fight until their last man in order to defend Stalingrad, Panzergrenadier Richter discovers Constanta's secret and learns than sometimes your allies can be just as dangerous as the enemy! Featuring the breathtaking art of Carlos Ezquerra (Judge Dredd) and Colin MacNeil (America), with stories from Gerry Finley Day (Rogue Trooper), David Bishop (Thrill-Power Overload), and recent classics from Ian Edginton (Stickleback, Scarlet Traces), Dave Kendall (Fall of Deadworld).

In Shops: Dec 06, 2023

THE HELLTREKKERS TP

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231945

(W) John Wagner, Alan Grant (A) Horacio Lalia (A / CA) Jose Ortiz

They were the new frontiersmen-men and women who hated life in Mega-City One so much that they were willing to travel 2000 kilometers across the radiated desert known as the "Cursed Earth" in order to start a new life. The chances of reaching the new territories are slim-the hostile environment is full of danger, including acid rain downpours, killer viruses, mutants and herds of hungry dinosaurs! To increase their chances of survival, Helltrekkers set off in large convoys. But sometimes fellow travellers can cause just as many problems as the threats from outside! The Helltrekkers is a monumental survival story and one of the earliest Dreddverse spin-off strips.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SMASH #3 (OF 3)

REBELLION / 2000AD

OCT231951

(W) Paul Grist (A) Vv Glass (CA) Andy Clarke

The six decade-spanning adventure comes to an explosive conclusion as Cursitor Doom is outwitted by a former sidekick, and the demon trapped in the stone idol since the time of Janus Stark is unleashed. The time-traveling Adam Eterno enters the fray in an attempt to halt the demon's reign of terror, but whose side will the King of Crooks choose to align with? An action-packed finale written by Paul Grist (Jack Staff, Kane) and drawn by V.V. Glass (The Last Witch).

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

