Rebis, A New YA Graphic Novel by Irene Marchesini & Carlotta Dicataldo

Rebis: Born and Reborn, A New YA Graphic Novel by Irene Marchesini & Carlotta Dicataldo being translated into English from First Second.

Story features a runaway child and alleged witch in a medieval setting.

English translation acquired by First Second Books, set for 2025 release.

Available in Italian, French, German, and soon in English.

Rebis: Born and Reborn by Irene Marchesini and Carlotta Dicataldo, is a new YA graphic novel about a runaway child and an alleged witch whose lives are forever changed when they meet in a medieval forest.

"Martino is the youngest, and least loved, child of an otherwise peaceful family. Being albino, he is considered the cause of all adverse luck, so much so that his father one day repudiates him. Having run away from home, Martino will not only have to learn to accept his diversity, but above all understand that it is not the paleness of his skin or the color of his hair that makes him feel so alone and wrong. Irene Marchesini and Carlotta Dicataldo create a rich and detailed world, wonderfully plausible and therefore all the more frightening, in which the outcasts protect each other, in which one is taken for crazy if one gives a larva time to become an insect and learning to fly, and in which understanding one's real identity makes the heart beat as if one were learning a secret that perhaps no one is yet ready to hear."

Published in Italy last year, Mark Siegel at First Second has acquired world English rights from Bao Publishing, and it will be translated from Italian by Carla Roncalli Di Montorio and Robyn Chapman will edit. Rebis: Born and Reborn will be scheduled for publication in English in 2025. Here's how the graphic novel looks in the original Italian. It has also just been published in French by Le Lombard and in German by Crocu.

First Second Books is a prominent and ground-breaking American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. Who is as brill as her surname sounds.

