Recasting The Krakoan Five For The Sins Of Sinister (Spoilers) A thousand years into the Sins Of Sinister future, The Five are no more, which means that a brand new Five is needed for the X-Men.

A thousand years into the Sins Of Sinister future, The Five are no more, the mutants whose combined powers were used to start to bring mutants back from the dead, which means that a brand new Five is needed when a specific mutant must be brought back from the dead. After all, this comic book is called Storm And The Brotherhood Of Mutants. But it has to be done a very different way.

This is how they did it in the days of Krakoa. The resurrection procedure invented by Professor Xavier to bring mutants back from the dead using the skills of five mutants, who also have to keep being revived as well to keep the procedure going.

The five were Egg/Goldballs, Elixir, Tempus, Proteus and Hope…

…with the Professor – or Jean Grey – kickstarting the final process.

Well, one thousand years later, in the Sins Of Sinister, they are stuck with what they have…

With the revived as the result of others' memories rather than repurposed souls or back-up memories, however you choose to define it. And as we get a bunch more chimaeras and the mutants profiles that formed them…

…as well as how they perform in the Sins Of Sinister field…

It seems back in the present day in X-Men #21, the diamond-less Quiet Council are heading in that direction without any influence from Nathaniel Essex.

Looks like you don't even need a Sinister to head towards the Sins Of Sinister. The Bashing Of Bishop will do instead.

STORM AND BROTHERHOOD MUTANTS #3

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230673

(W) Al Ewing (A) Alessandro Vitti (CA) Leinil Yu

One thousand years in the future, the Empire of the Red Diamond has located Fortress Arakko – the burning Last Castle at the heart of the Storm System! The only hope for the universe lies in bringing a long-lost legend back to life? Ororo of the Storm returns to the Sinister Age for the final battle!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

X-MEN #21

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230783

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Juan Frigeri

LORD OF THE BROOD: THE CONCLUSION!

Why have the Brood gone mad? Which of the X-Men's past deeds is coming back to haunt them? And are bloodthirsty alien monsters even the biggest threat the team is currently facing? All these answers and more will be revealed! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #48!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99