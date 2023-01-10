Red Dryer's Solo Graphic Novel Debut With Ghosted in 2025 The publishing rights to Red Dryer's debut solo graphic novel Ghosted, and a second untitled graphic novel, have been won at auction by Carolina Ortiz at HarperAlley.

Red Dryer is a Mexican comic book artist who also has a YA graphic novel with Julio Anta planned for 2024, Second Generation Blues. Publication of Ghosted is planned for 2025. Red Dryer's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal for world English rights.

HarperAlley is a graphic novel imprint launched from HarperCollins Children's Books under the direction of former art director and acquiring editor at First Second, Andrew Arnold described as a "collaborative, creator-focused publisher" that will specialize in graphic novels for "readers of all ages." The line is "looking to publish books that readers of all ages can enjoy, from the youngest readers to teens and adults. We believe that a good story is a story that any reader can relate to. That's what we mean when we say "readers of all ages." HarperAlley is looking to publish about ten books a season, or about thirty books a year and is one of a number of mainstream book publishers that has been rapidly increasing the number of graphic novels for younger readers.

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management LLC is a Seattle based full service literary and illustration agency with an emphasis on graphic novels. Britt Siess began her publishing career at the Taryn Fagerness Agency, working in foreign rights before moving on to Wales Literary Agency. She then went to the sales division of The Quarto Group's becker&mayer! imprint where she specialized in licensing and in selling both domestic and foreign rights. In 2018 she joined Martin Literary & Media Management as an Associate Literary Manager focusing on graphic novels and science fiction and fantasy, and was quickly promoted to Literary Manager. In 2020, she founded Britt Siess Creative Management, which represents some of the biggest names in graphic novels and comics.