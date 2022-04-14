Second Generation Blues, New YA OGN by Julio Anta & Red Dryer

Second Generation Blues is a coming-of-age YA graphic novel by Julio Anta and Red Dryer, following one Luis Menendez as he struggles to escape from the burden of being the only son in a hardworking Cuban American family and endless responsibilities at their restaurant to reach for his own dreams and the promise of first love. Carolina Ortiz at HarperAlley bought Second Generation Blues to be published in the summer of 2024. Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management Literary Agency represented Julio Anta, and Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management represented Red Dryer.

Julio Anta tweeted out "I'm so happy to see that SECOND GENERATION BLUES, my 2024 YA graphic novel with @redwuds

has just been announced! This is hands down my most personal work yet–much of it inspired by my own teenage years. I can't wait for everyone to read this book Red & I are making together. If that wasn't exciting enough, I get to reunite with one of the best editors in the business, @pushthepanorama ! Working with Carolina and the team at HarperAlley on FRONTERA (*out next year*) was such a creatively fulfilling experience for me, and this time is no different. I also have to thank Carolina for bringing @redwuds and I together for this project. If you aren't following them yet, please do. Red is an incredible artist, a wonderful person, and truly the perfect fit for this project. And as always, a huge shoutout is in order for my agent @JessicaMileo for taking my ideas and finding the perfect homes for them. I quite literally couldn't do it without her."

Red Dryer tweeted "Excited to finally say I'll be working on SECOND GENERATION BLUES alongside @JulioAnta !! If you're a 2nd gen immigrant having dealt with balancing your own passion VS what your family wants for you, SGB just might speak to you. We can't wait to share this story come 2024!! I really cant post this without talking about @pushthepanorama, the incredible editor working with us on this!! I'm unbelievably stoked I get to work with her, she's been incredibly kind and helpful throughout the entire process! Of course we gotta talk about @BrittSiess, the most incredible agent I've had /and/ CONTINUE to have the absolute pleasure of working with!! Please go follow her, she's awesome!! Dude I really still can't believe how similarly our stories align, I'm genuinely honored to be working on this with you, can't say it enough. (Go follow Julio, he's amazing)."