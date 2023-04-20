Red Sonja Free Comic Book Day Has 95,000 Orders from Shops Already For her 50th birthday, Red Sonja will be getting a new ongoing comic book series from Dynamite by Torunn Grønbekk and Walter Geovani.

For her 50th birthday, Red Sonja will be getting a new ongoing comic book series from Dynamite by Torunn Grønbekk and Walter Geovani, be on sale on the 19th of July, coinciding with San Diego Comic-Con. But before that, we will see a preview of the new Red Sonja comic on the 6th of May for Free Comic Book Day.

Dynamite has already confirmed orders of around 95,000 copies of Red Sonja #0 will be stocked by retailers, who can still increase theirs to meet the demand of fans and newcomers. The comic will be available free – for Free Comic Book Day weekend at least, though retailers do have to pay for all comics given away that day.

Torunn Grønbekk: "Growing up in Norway, I was raised on mythology and stories, and it sometimes feels like it has all led up to the work I'm doing now. Badass, complex women are a pillar of our lore, and there are few things I enjoy as much as writing them. Red Sonja is a legend. She is the sword-wielding menace I dreamt about growing up, not only because she is capable but because she is allowed to be vulnerable."

The kickoff of the series finds Red Sonja on the run, framed for a heinous crime she did not commit and with an unseen force tugging at the back of her mind. Fans can expect mirth, violent delights, and hair-raising action. Yet even as Sonja deals with the terrors of war and mysterious magic, true danger will be threatening from the most unexpected sources. Big surprises await readers, as the creative team pays tribute to the golden anniversary legend, while challenging her and the audience's expectations along the journey.

Variant Red Sonja cover artists include Shannon Maer, Jim Cheung, Alan Quah, Bryan Hitch, Jenny Frison, Kevin Eastman, Mike Mignola, Lucio Parrillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, and Bjorn Barends. French collage artist Mr. Garcin has also done a piece and the cosplay covers are from Joanie Brosas as well as Frank Thorne art, an action figure packaging design, and photography of a Red Sonja Sideshow statue.