ReedPop Moves Both C2E2 and ECCC to December 2021

C2E2 took place in subdued circumstances this year, the last of the big comic book conventions to run before shutdown. In retrospect it should probably have been cancelled or delayed, as ECCC was a few weeks later. But what of 2021? Vaccines are on their way, but shutdowns, social distancing and the curtailing of big events are likely to be a thing we will have to live with for some time. But how long?

Well, ReedPop seem to think Christmas 2021 is about the right time, and so today, ReedPop announced new 2021 dates for EmeraldCity Comic Con (ECCC) and Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2), and unveiled plans for a series of digital Metaverse events to take place now through summer 2021.



Typically held in the spring, ECCC will now take place at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, Washington on the 2nd to the 5th of December, 2021, with C2E2 following at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois on the 10th to the 12th of December, 2021.

This follows the New York Comic Con & MCM Comic Con's Metaverse, the four-day all-digital event that took place earlier this month, which will now be reprised over the spring and summer of 2021, and intends to expand the Metaverse brand to create a year-long community of fans, events and merchandise.

"If we have learned anything from our experiences this year, it's how resilient our fans, creators, exhibitors and sponsors are. We've come together to support and uplift one another, adapting to our new normal to create meaningful experiences that capture the community and excitement felt at any one of our shows. Now, we're ready to look forward to 2021 and gearing up to bring you the best slate of comic con events possible, both in the real and virtual world," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop.