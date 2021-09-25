Refrigerator Full Of Headless in Thank FOC It's Saturday

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? So here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

It's late, but was then resolicited, Critical Role: Tales Of Exandria #1 by Matthew Mercer, Darcy Van Poelgeest and CoupleofKooks. Returnable for anyone who orders ten copies or more.

and Returnable for anyone who orders ten copies or more. David Goodman and David Cabeza are launching a new The Orville comic book, Artifacts.

and are launching a new The Orville comic book, Artifacts. Dungeons & Dragons Mindbreaker #1 by Jim Zub and Eduardo Mello is the prelude to the much-anticipated video game Baldur's Gate III.

and is the prelude to the much-anticipated video game Baldur's Gate III. My Little Pony Generations #1 relaunches by Casey Gilly and Michela Cacciatore.

and Ant #1 by Erik Larsen i s late but finally launched, and hitting FOC with all its many covers. Ongoing as well…

s late but finally launched, and hitting FOC with all its many covers. Ongoing as well… Hellcop #1 by Brian Haberlin and Geirrod Van Dyke returns with 1:10 and 1:50 covers.

and returns with 1:10 and 1:50 covers. Nita Hawes' Nightmare Blog is the new Image series from Rodney Barnes, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Patric Reynolds as part of the Killadelphia universe.

and as part of the Killadelphia universe. Barnes has however been replaced on Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters: IG-88 #1 by Woo Chul Lee with a 1:25 cover.

with a 1:25 cover. How did Death of Doctor Strange #1 and Gun Honey #1 do? #2 for both are up.

Marvel's Voices: Community celebrates Latinx comic book creators and characters in the Marvel Universe with an introduction by renowned scholar Frederick Luis Aldama and a new character launch.

and a new character launch. Phoenix Song: Echo #1 spins out of Avengers, giving Echo her own solo series by Rebecca Roanhorse and Luca Maresca about a coke-addled Elvis impersonator stuck between the mob and government conspiracy. Also with robots.

and about a coke-addled Elvis impersonator stuck between the mob and government conspiracy. Also with robots. Ray Fawkes and Alvaro Sarraseca launch Purgatori #1 following up on their Vampirella Vs Purgatori with 1:10, 1:11, 1:15, 1:16, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30.

and launch Purgatori #1 following up on their Vampirella Vs Purgatori with 1:10, 1:11, 1:15, 1:16, 1:20, 1:25, 1:30. Batman: Secret Files: Peacekeeper-01 is up from DC alongside Batman #115, and the launch of DC Vs Zombies #1 in a massive James Tynion IV DC week… there's also Task Force Z #1 launching for the zombie fans.

DC week… there's also Task Force Z #1 launching for the zombie fans. DC launches a new Refrigerator Full Of Heads sequel to Basketfull, from Rio Youers and Tom Fowler of Hill House.

and of Hill House. Headless Season 2 #1 by Alexander Banchitta, Robert Ahmad and Mike Dubisch launches from Scout Comics with this 1:10 Evan Dorkin cover.

What's on your FOC?

