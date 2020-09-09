Resonant Back From Vault Comics in December, Now With Skylar Patridge

Resonant, by David Andry and Alejandro Aragon, had #1-5 published by Vault Comics last year, from January to November. It is now returning from Vault in December, with Aragon now replaced by Skylar Patridge of Relics of Youth, alongside colourist Jason Wordie, letterer Deron Bennett, and designer Tim Daniel, with Resonant #6.

"I've been a massive, unabashed fan of Skylar's work for years now so I'm beyond excited to have her join the Resonant team," said writer David Andry. "We've formed a great friendship and close collaboration preparing for this next arc and I think people will be blown away when they see what she does in this world of Waves and Chirpers. I can't wait for you all to see these pages!"

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining the Resonant creative team," added artist Skylar Patridge. "Having the opportunity to not only work with Vault again, but also contribute to such an incredible book feels like lightning striking twice. I hope fans enjoy this next leg of the journey. There's a lot more to come."

Resonant's new story arc begins with issue #6, hitting stores shelves in December 2020. The official synopsis can be read below:

Paxton, Claire, and Miki enact their plan to escape Honcho's island, but they won't get away without a fight! The arrival of Preacher, Maw, and their followers interrupts Ty's new life with the Congregation, while Bec struggles to protect the family homestead from other hungry visitors.

Resonant and the rest will be in Vault Comics' December 2020 solicitations which will come along at some point. But Vault appears to be first out of the gates for this sort of thing, so expect a whole lot of December comic book news to start flooding out across the wires soon.