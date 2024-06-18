Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: belen ortega, Tom King, wonder woman

The Return Of Mini-Superman From Clark's Fingers, In Wonder Woman #10

In 1958, Superman discovered a new power, courtesy of creators Jerry Coleman, Stan Kaye, Al Plastino and Kurt Schaffenberger.

In 1958, Superman discovered a new power. In Superman #125 in a short six-page story by Jerry Coleman, Stan Kaye, Al Plastino and Kurt Schaffenberger, he loses his powers in the wake of an exploding alien spaceship that rids him of his superstrength but gives him the ability to shoot a mini replica version of himself out of his hands, which had all of his old powers.

But Superman gets jealous of little Superman, as he takes over his role in Metropolis, and around the world. And seems tom be able to do everything that the big Superman used to be able to do.

Big (or normal-sized Superman I suppose) Superman plots to kill him off with a Kryptonite meteor shower. Man, what a bastard that Superman could be back in the fifties.

But villains use the kryptonite to attack Big Superman, and Mini-Superman sacrifices himself to save Big Superman, for Big Superman's old powers return. Leaving a wistful rather than guilty Superman remaining.

Since then the power has only appeared on various clickbait lists of Superman's powers that everyone has forgotten. Until today's Wonder Woman #10 courtesy of Tom King and Belen Ortega, with Damian Wayne, Jonatha Kent and the young Trinity. As Damian Wayne starts to tease Jonathan Kent about his power set.

Well, that's new twist on the birds and the bees. Though given Superman's history and alien biology, it's not an entirely ridiculous question to ask, is it?

WONDER WOMAN #10 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

Cheetah enters the fray as the Sovereign recruits Diana's greatest foe to deal the killing blow! Meanwhile, the Wonder Girls may have promised their mentor that they'd stay out of her fight, but well-behaved heroes seldom make history. Will they reach Diana before it's too late? Plus, Trinity takes to the skies…literally! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/18/2024

