Return of Stardust The Super Wizard in Cosmic Lion July 2025 Solicits

The Return of Stardust The Super Wizard from John Coats and James Coats in Cosmic Lion Productions' July 2025 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Stardust the Super Wizard returns in Cosmic Lion's July 2025 solicits after decades out of print.

James and John Coats bring a new, surreal twist to Fletcher Hanks’ iconic Golden Age character.

Family Fun #18 continues the Stardust legacy with oversized, bizarre storytelling and cosmic action.

Ghost Man #2 by Raymar Brunson also features in Cosmic Lion’s July 2025 line-up of indie comics.

James and John Coats return Stardust, The Super Wizard created by Fletcher Hanks in 1939, from public domain abandonment to a modern, bizarre, Rick Veitch-y take, with the first issue named and numbered in continuance, Family Fun #18 in Cosmic Lion Production's July 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as the continuing Ghost Man by Raymar Brunson.

Stardust the Super Wizard made his first appearance in Fantastic Comics #1 in 1939, and appeared in 16 issues of Fantastic Comics as well as Big 3 #2 with villains including the Brain-Men of Mars, the Super Fiend, Skullface Kurd, and Yew Bee and his Fifth Column. Stardust patrolled the entire Solar System, but focused his efforts on crime and racket busting on Earth, letting crimes play out before enacting violent acts of revenge, before flying back to the stars. With a style closer to the alternative comics from two or three decades later, Stardust, The Super Wizard gained more recent fame, with reprints in Art Spiegelman's Raw, and the complete works of Fletcher Hanks have been collected in Fantagraphics Books' series. And now we are getting new stories again…

FAMILY FUN COMICS NO 18

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

MAY251302

(W) John Coats (A / CA) James Coats

Stardust the Super Wizard returns to comics, courtesy of brothers James and John Coats and publisher Cosmic Lion Productions. The Golden Age hero, created by Fletcher Hanks in 1939, once again fights evil in this an oversized issue by the Coats brothers that captures the bizarreness of the original strip and pushes it into stranger, more heightened realms of distortion and violence.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

GHOSTMAN #2 (OF 3) FLESH AND BULLETS

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

MAY251303

(W) Raymar Brunson (A / CA) Raymar Brunson

A new haunting begins as Ghost Man returns to put a stop to the evil Father Flesh.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

