Return Of The Difficult Panel Questions To San Diego Comic-Con

Comic book fandom has missed the big show. One of the big aspects that something like San Diego Comic-Con offered was for fans to be able to ask questions, often rather awkward questions, of the Big Cheeses. I remember Dan DiDio being asked why DC Comics hired no other women writers than Gail Simone, for him to ask for recommendations, only to get a flood of names thrown at him, some of whom are now longstanding writers at DC. I remember Kieron Gillen getting slammed for his portrayal of a character in Young Avengers outing another in, and coming to terms with the notion that maybe they had a point. In the three years since the last San Diego Comic-Con, relations with fans have become a lot more sanitised. Social media can, and is, ignored. But you can't do that as easily to someone in the audience at a panel who has been given the microphone. And boy, have people missed the opportunity.

DC Comics Publisher and CCO Jim Lee had #RestoreTheSnyderVerse posse come to his panel, asking about whether or not Zack Snyder will get the chance to make more Justice League movies, or if there will be more movies from other directors within that continuity and take. Jim Lee seemed to start a reply, wishing for the recent time when he didn't have to answer such questions, saying, "It was amazing in lockdown, and here we are back at conventions celebrating the artform, feeling good.." but didn't continue saying that they just had to come to his panel and ruin everything. Instead, he answered the question, "I work on the projects in development, the Snyder Cut was Zack's vision realised, a really satisfying story told, no plans for additional work with that material, I was happy to contribute to the pitch for the other stuff, and it was fun to see that stuff get out there, I did it years ago, I actually thought it had been erased…."

By the way, Bleeding Cool is one of the only main websites to have kept the Zack Snyder Justice League II plans, with Jim Lee's illustrations online. Our pleasure, Jim. But he wasn't the only head on the block.

When asked by Smash Pages' Carla Hoffman whether or not Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski supported unionisation in the comic book industry, an issue that has raised itself onto its hind legs during lockdown, Cebulski stated that a) the question was difficult, b) it was too deep to answer on the panel and c) that it was not his department. "I'm not trying to avoid the question, just not something I can answer here" – you're not not avoiding the question, C.B. But it might be difficult for many publishers of executives to answer – maybe it will be asked of more people?

He was also asked by another questioner about Miles Thor-ales, the issue of What If that had Miles Morales become the Thor of his universe, but saw heavy criticism over racial caricatures, and saw the author apologise — but not the publisher. C.B. Cebulski admitted that things got missed and that it was an unfortunate situation. but not a) how it was missed or b) how it might be prevented in the future.

So, you know, there is room for follow-up questions. And two more days left of San Diego Comic-Con to ask them. And let Bleeding Cool know what they say!