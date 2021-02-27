Ricardo Delgado Illustrates Bram Stoker's Dracula, Anew

Ricardo Delgado's latest and most ambitious project is a fully illustrated novel that reimagines Bram Stoker's classic ghost story, Dracula Of Transylvania, which just launched on Kickstarter via Clover Press. And just in time for the 90th anniversary of the release of Universal Studios' Dracula.

Ricardo Delgado has been the storyboard artist and character designer for films including Apollo 13, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Incredibles, Men in Black, and Wall-E, and his Age of Reptiles graphic novels are well known, But Delgado's latest creative endeavour Dracula Of Transylvania features more than 20 illustrations and an introduction by Donald F. Glut.

"Dracula Of Transylvania supports and builds upon Stoker's classic, haunting original story, but this is most certainly not your parents' Dracula or your grandparents' Dracula," says Delgado. "This personification of the Nosferatu king is dark and powerful, a malevolent antagonist who suffers no fools, accepts no failure and crushes anyone in his path. This Dracula is not a romantic. He's a complete horror. Just the way I always wanted him to be."

In Dracula Of Transylvania, the year is 1899. Young Solicitor Jonathan Harker braves ghosts, demons, living skeletons, and armies of rats—all of which pale in comparison to his encounters with Dracula of Transylvania, the Son of Satan. The demonic, shapeshifting vampire imposes his wrath, malice and vengeance upon an England about to enter the Modern Era.

"Dracula is vileness incarnate, a pure thing of Hell," says Delgado. "He's spent the past thousand years putting sword to flesh and tearing at the tapestry of history as the son of Satan himself. Kings, Popes and armies fear Dracula. And so should you."

Dracula Of Transylvania is footnoted throughout with historical facts from the ancient to the modern world that bring texture to the sprawling and haunting adventure. Murder among English tombstones! Daring chases through the infamous underground Paris Ossuaries! A spectacular gladiatorial battle within Rome's Colosseum during the Witching Hour! And finally, a fever-pitch chase through Europe to the most terrifying place on earth: Castle Dracula.

The Dracula Of Transylvania Kickstarter campaign will have multiple tiers and rewards available for backers, including signed leatherbound hardcover copies of the book, limited edition prints, original sketches, postcards, leather bookmarks, and an exclusive clamshell/bookplate and is live now until the 25th of March, 2021. And they have some handy quotes from names you might recognise.

"Ricardo Delgado's reimagining of Dracula is strange and bold and brilliantly original. I love it and WOULD be stunned by it if it wasn't coming from Ricardo. But brilliant is pretty much what I've come to expect from him. Still… He may have surpassed his usual brilliance here." Mike Mignola "Ricardo Delgado does for vampires what he has done for dinosaurs! His elegant and bloody take on Stoker's classic tale is refreshingly original and scary." John Landis "Dark and disturbing but so BEAUTIFUL. I am always mesmerized by his artwork, now after this, it'll be hard to sleep. Thanks Ricardo!" Genndy Tartakovsky "Delgado's work always impresses. And the illustrations for his Dracula novel are yet another example of his fantastic design sense and his absolutely horrifically fucked up imagination!" Tim Miller "Ricardo Delgado breathes new life into the prince of the undead like he has done with every genre he has worked in!" Geof Darrow "If you thought Ricardo Delgado was a great dinosaur artist…well,you're right—he is! But with his Dracula book, Ricardo has outdone himself. He has dramatically risen to a new artistic plateau in a genre and territory previously unassociated with him. Dracula will long be remembered as a major marker in Delgado's impressive body of work as a graphic storytelling artist. Bravo, my friend!" William Strout "Stunning artwork and unforgettable prose. Delgado's book is a must-have for every Horror and vampire fan." Gary Rhodes "Delgado takes us on a wild ride as he skillfully introduces the next generation of Vampire hunters in a style reminiscent of the original Dracula novel." Dacre Stoker