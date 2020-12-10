Richard Corben Has Died, Aged 80. Rest In Peace.

Richard Corben creative collaborator Jack Strnad, posted the sad news to Facebook, from Corben's widow, Dona.

From Dona Corben: It is with great sorrow and loss that I must share the sad news that Richard Corben died Dec 2, 2020 following heart surgery. He will be missed tremendously by his family, his friends, and his fans. Richard was very appreciative of the love for his art that was shown by you, his fans. Your support over the decades meant a great deal to him. He tried to repay your support by working diligently on each piece of art going out to you. Although Richard has left us, his work will live on and his memory will live always in our hearts. I will continue to conduct sales of Richard's art through the Corben Studios website at corbencomicart.com. I will also be managing the ongoing process of publishing his work internationally. Please give me and my family a little time to collect ourselves and we'll get back with you in 2021.

Richard Corben was born on October 1st, 1940 and was an accomplished and widely-recognised comic book artist, animator, illustrator and publisher. He is best known for his horror and fantasy stories, including work in Creepy, Eerie, Vampirella, as well as Métal Hurlant and Heavy Metal Magazine, including his series Den, from his own publishing imprint, Fantagor Press.

Famed for his use of solid blacks, stipple effects and extreme body poses, muscularity and nudity, he gained wider comic book exposure in his sixties at DC Comics drawing Hellblazer, adapting the classic horror story The House on the Borderland by William Hope Hodgson for DC's Vertigo imprint and working with his Hellblazer writer Brian Azzarello on the Marvel Hulk series Banner and Luke Cage series, Cage, followed by The Punisher: The End with Garth Ennis, as well as Ghost Rider, Starr The Slayer, and Haunt Of Horror. He also worked on Bigfoot for IDW, Conan Of Cimmeria and Hellboy for Dark Horse.

In January 2018 he won the prestigious Grand Prix at Angoulême and presidency of the 2019 festival. Earlier this year, Parallax Studio announced preproduction on the live-action animated film To Meet the Faces You Meet based on the comic book Fever Dreams illustrated by Corben and written by Jan Strnad. Corben and Strnad recently successfully Kickstartered their latest collaboration, the collected Mutant World and Son Of Mutant World.

Richard Corben is survived by his wife Dona Corben, who he met working as the special-effects/animation technician on her prize-winning film entry Siegfried Saves Metropolis in a contest sponsored by Famous Monsters of Filmland magazine in 1964.