Rick And Morty Get Corporate Assets in Oni November 2021 Solicits

James Asmus, Jeremy Lawson, and Jarrett Williams are the new team on Oni Press' new Rick & Morty comic book mini-series. Corporate Assets, a new Aggretsuko series Out Of The Office and a new K. O'Neill graphic novel, Aquicorn Cove in Oni Press' November 2021 solicits and solicitations.

RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSETS #1 CVR A WILLIAMS

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211658

SEP211659 – RICK AND MORTY CORPORATE ASSETS #1 CVR B LEE – 3.99

(W) James Asmus (A) Jeremy Lawson (A / CA) Jarrett Williams

When Morty stupidly agrees to all the legal terms of a new face-altering gif app, he signs his life away to an unheard-of company that immediately seizes control of him for their own purposes.

Then, when Morty screws up Rick's rescue effort, the company steals Rick's portal gun and strands our heroes in an unexplored dimension–leaving them free to strip mine every aspect of Rick's inventions and the Smith family's lives for evil, capitalist purposes!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

PETROGRAD TP (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211649

(W) Philip Gelatt, Dave Stone (A) Tyler Crook

The year is 1916. The fate of millions of people hangs in the balance, and in Russia's capital city of Petrograd, corruption rules the day and conspiracy rules the night. But to British intelligence officer Cleary, the Petrograd post is all drunken nights, bleary-eyed mornings, and the occasional report back to London. However, when rumors circulate that the tsarina's most trusted advisor is counseling the tsar to make peace with Germany, Cleary-to his horror-is tasked with ending the influence of that advisor: the notorious Grigori Rasputin. And so, the stage is set for one of the most infamous and strangest assassinations of all time, and a world that would never be the same.

Acclaimed writer and director Philip Gelatt (Europa Report, They Remain) and renowned artist Tyler Crook (B.P.R.D., Harrow County)'s debut comic is back in print featuring a new cover and introduction from established historian David R. Stone.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 25.99

AQUICORN COVE GN

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211650

(W) K O'Neill (A) K. O'Neill

From the Eisner Award-nominated author of The Tea Dragon Society and Princess Princess Ever After comes Aquicorn Cove, a heartfelt story about learning to be a guardian to yourself and those you love.

When Lana and her father return to their seaside hometown to help clear the debris of a big storm, Lana remembers how much she's missed the ocean-and the strong, reassuring presence of her aunt. As Lana explores the familiar beach, she discovers something incredible: a colony of Aquicorns, small, magical seahorse-like creatures that live in the coral reef. Lana rescues an injured Aquicorn and cares for it with the help of her aunt, who may know more about these strange creatures than she's willing to admit. When a second storm threatens to reach the town, choices made many years ago about how to coexist with the sea start to rise to the surface. Lana realizes she will need to find the strength to stand on her own, even when it means standing up to the people who she has always relied on to protect her.

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 9.99

TO DRINK & EAT HC VOL 03 (MR)

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211651

(W) Guillaume Long (A) Guillaume Long, Celine Badarous Denizon

If you want to take your culinary skills from cook to master chef, you'll need to know a few things. Where can you get not just good but the best wild garlic? What are the tried-and-true utensils every master chef's kitchen should have? Which recipes should you have in your back pocket for preparing to perfection at a moment's notice? What are the best wine pairings for your next dinner party? Aspiring chefs who need new tricks in the kitchen, you're not alone. Guillaume Long has asked and answered all your culinary questions. Cooking blogs and comics come together in To Drink and To Eat Vol. 3, the newest and most unique cookbook to add to your kitchen shelf.

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 24.99

DIRTBAG RAPTURE #2

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211654

(W) Christopher Sebela (A) Kendall Goode, Gab Contreras

Things are getting bizarre in Kat's world (even more bizarre than her normal day-to-day experiences seeing and speaking to ghosts). Wherever Kat turns, angels and demons are popping up, making demands and trying to sway Kat to join one side or the other. It's all starting to take a toll that even Kat has to acknowledge as her mindscape goes up in ghostly flames. So naturally, Kat's solution is to avoid responsibility and dodge having to deal with any of it by totally checking out and finding distractions-the fun kind. Turns out the road to the apocalypse is paved with downers!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #8 CVR A SAMNEE

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211655

SEP211656 – JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #8 CVR B CAMPION – 3.99

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

The road to finding your family can be long and…slimy?! Still on the road looking for their missing father, Rainbow and Jonna take an unexpected detour through some very ooky monster-created tunnels.

THE ALL-AGES HIT CONTINUES!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ORCS IN SPACE

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211657

(W) Rashad Gheith, Abed Gheith, Justin Roiland, Michael Tanner (A) Francois Vigneault, DJ Chavis, Dave Pender

The orcs are…still in space! Gor, Mongtar, and Kravis go on a quest to infiltrate a shipyard guarded by a robot army to help their ship's AI, D.O.N.A., discover her origins. While exploring a scrap heap, they run into the Cyber-Scrapper, who offers to help–but is he friend or foe?

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #1 CVR A HICKEY

ONI PRESS INC.

SEP211660

SEP211661 – AGGRETSUKO OUT OF OFFICE #1 CVR B KOLB – 3.99

(W) Brenda Hickey (A / CA) Brenda Hickey

It's the Golden Week holiday, and Retsuko finds herself once again hurting for cash. While her coworkers chatter about their upcoming vacation plans, Retsuko sadly resigns herself to a week of cheap snacks and old movies. That is, until her old pal Puko enters the scene and hooks her up with a temporary job at her aunt and uncle's hot springs resort!

What sounds like a win-win scenario at first quickly turns out…not to be.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99