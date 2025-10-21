Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: blind bag, rick and morty

Rick And Morty: The End And The "Blind Bag-Less" Variant Covers

Article Summary Rick and Morty: The End launches from Oni Press, bringing the comic series to a cosmic finale.

Introducing "Blind Bag-Less" variant covers—randomized art, minus the plastic blind bag gimmick.

Plot follows Rick on the run as Morty and Space Beth race to capture him across the multiverse.

Features covers by top artists like Dave Bardin and Troy Little for the epic six-issue sendoff.

Oni Press is bringing the Rick And Morty comic book series to an end, with the final series, Rick And Morty: The End. A concept that Marvel Comics then stole for the Ultimate Universe with Ultimate Endgame. And while Endgame will be getting Marvel's first blind bag editions, Oni Press are introducing for Rick And Morty: The End, the "Blind Bag-Less" Variant Covers. As Oni Press tells us "They're Just Like Regular Blind Bags in Every Important Way Except the Most Important One!"

"In memoriam of 10 years and 100+ issues of RICK AND MORTY comics from Oni Press, each randomized BLIND BAG-LESS VARIANT COVER for RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1 (of 6) will see our interdimensionally codependent duo of science adventurers portal back into one of their "greatest" RICK AND MORTY comic book covers of years past in a totally respectful and not all destructive manner.

"But, back to the BLIND BAG-LESS part… What the $#% does that mean, anyway? We're glad you asked, friend! Simple: It's the latest innovation in cutting-edge comic book marketing technology. You see, we here at Oni Press accidentally bent all nine copies of BATTLE DOG #1 that we hastily opened with our teeth in the parking lot of our local comic shop. So we asked ourselves, "Surely there must be a better way?!" Enter: THE BLIND BAG-LESS VARIANT COVER—the most convenient, no-mess, no-fuss variant cover delivery system ever attempted. No flimsy plastic, no waste—nothing to protect you from the raw comic book awesomeness of Rick and Morty teleporting back through time and space to hilariously deface some of their most iconic comic covers of the past decade, totally randomized in no particular order. (In the biz, this is typically known as a randomized "intermix" cover…but, now, officially rebranded as BLIND BAG-LESS across all space and all time forever and even more forever after that).

"But why, you ask, as you pound upon your aging computer desktop with the fury of 9,127 unopened emails? WHY, DAMN YOU, WHY?! Because RICK AND MORTY: THE END #1 is coming … AND THIS COMIC BOOK TITLE IS NOT SOME KIND OF ARTFUL METAPHOR, FOLKS! After 10 years and 100+ issues, the beginning of THE END starts here as acclaimed writer Daniel Kibblesmith (Loki) and artistic annihilator Jarrett Williams (Speed Force) prepare to unleash a fantastically fatal finale for RICK AND MORTY spinning directly out of the aftermath of RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE #1!

"Comic book readers will find it all starts here as Rick Sanchez, the most wanted man in this and every other universe, is on the run. With a bounty on his head, every government, military, pirate, mobster, bounty hunter, bail bondsman, religious institution, theater troupe, circus clown, and endangered species is on the hunt to bring in Rick – DEAD OR ALIVE. The only one who can bring Rick in warm is the one person who knows him best: Morty Smith. But Morty's not the only Smith hot on Rick's trail . . . "Space Beth" Smith is determined to bring Rick in, and she doesn't particularly care how. Now it's just a question of who can get to him first…!

"What's bigger than RICK AND MORTY VS. THE UNIVERSE? THE END OF ALL THINGS, that's what! Get ready for a climax on a cosmic scale as Daniel Kibblesmith and Jarrett Williams re-unite for a must-read, colossal six-part finale for Rick and Morty, featuring covers by Dave Bardin (Wolverine), Troy Little (Cult of the Lamb), Tom Fowler (Books of Magic), and many more top-secret talents – only in comic shops and not on TV!

COVER A BY DAVE BARDIN

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

COVER C BLIND BAG-LESS VARIANTS

WANTED POSTER VARIANT (1:10) BY PHIL MURPHY

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY TOM FOWLER

BLACKLIGHT COLORS VARIANT (1:50) BY DAVE BARDIN

BLUE SKETCH VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

